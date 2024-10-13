Color of Hockey: Otero's Amerigol LATAM Cup looks to expand reach in 2025

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, he profiles Juan Carlos Otero, founder of the Amerigol LATAM Cup.

Juan Carlos Otero’s passion for hockey runs so deep, when the Florida Panthers relocated from the old Miami Arena to what’s now Amerant Bank Arena in 1998, he moved in order to shorten his drive to games.

“I’m the only one in my family who lives in Broward County and the only reason I’m there is because of the Panthers,” Otero said. “When I love something, I go all-in.”

Otero has taken that “all-in” approach with the Amerigol LATAM Cup, a tournament he started in 2018 to showcase the talent and passion of hockey in countries like Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela.

The tournament has grown beyond its original mission that began with five Latin American teams and 92 players competing at the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs.

More than 1,100 players on 52 teams -- representing Latin American countries and territories, the Middle East and African nations -- competed in six divisions in the LATAM Cup at the Ice Den and Baptist Health IcePlex, the Panthers’ practice facility in Fort Lauderdale, in August.