Algeria looks to make mark in Amerigol LATAM Cup debut

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- Algeria is out to prove that it’s not a one-hit wonder.

Players representing the North African nation are competing at the Amerigol LATAM Cup for the first time hoping to show that winning the inaugural Dream Nations Cup international tournament in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in April in their North American debut wasn’t a fluke.

“We know once we won the Dream Nations Cup people are waiting for us to confirm that it was not luck and that we deserved it,” said Algeria assistant coach Nassim Boulakdem, whose team went 5-0 at that tournament. “We hope we can do it again here.”

This year’s LATAM Cup features 52 men’s, women’s and youth teams and more than 1,100 players representing 17 countries, including Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

The Algerian team is on a mission to prove to the people and the government in Algeria it can be competitive internationally and worthy of financial investment in hockey, mainly the construction of an NHL or Olympic-sized rink in-country.