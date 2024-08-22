Pakistani team taking small strides forward in Amerigol LATAM Cup

Pakistan is winless in the tournament after a 6-5 loss to Mexico Lobos on Thursday and an 8-3 defeat to Chile in men’s Division III play on Wednesday.

But the players said they’ve accomplished something that transcends wins and losses just being at the LATAM Cup.

“This is not just about us, it’s more about our country,” said Umar Khan, a Pakistani American from New York. “We never thought this would ever happen. I never thought I’d be in a locker room with all Pakistani players, representing our country. I never thought I’d see a Pakistani team in my lifetime.”

Umar Khan, a former NHL intern, helped Donny Khan, no relation, find players through word of mouth and scouring social media.

“I went looking through Elite Prospects, grabbed everyone I could who had the last name of him (Donny Khan) and me,” Umar Khan said. “We did what we had to do and made a team some way somehow.”

Team Pakistan could be called “Team Khan.” Seven of the players have the same surname.

There's Donny and his 14-year-old son Colton, the team’s only goalie; Umar and his brother Siddiq are forwards; Zaakir is a defenseman for George Mason University’s American Collegiate Hockey Association Division I team in Virginia; Tariq, an Airdrie, Alberta, native who was a forward for Great Falls of the North American 3 Hockey League last season; and Rohail, a forward.

“I got an Instagram message from Rohail," Zaakir Khan said. "He texted me and said, ‘Yo, are you a Pakistan descendant?’ I said ‘I am.’ He said there was a team forming so he sent me an email, I hopped on a phone call with Donny and I was psyched about it.

“My father always taught me to be very passionate about my heritage. Just being able to represent my father’s country, my grandfather, who came from Lahore (Pakistan) in the 1940s, and just to represent them and put it in the game that I love, I was ecstatic about it.”