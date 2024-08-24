Egypt women’s team using LATAM Cup as ‘great way to connect’ with homeland

“It’s awesome, beyond words,” said Danna, a 17-year-old goalie from New Jersey. “Just to see girls that look like you, from the same background, same heritage. Growing up, I thought I was the only Egyptian player, besides her (Malac), obviously, but to see a whole locker room full of them is awesome.”

Malac, a 15-year-old forward, echoed her sister’s sentiment.

“It’s been amazing experience,” she said. “I (helped) out by looking on Elite Prospects and different apps just trying to search out Egyptian names, and it was really rare to find an Egyptian player because no one had under their hockey profile Egyptian identification. So, it’s definitely crazy to able to have a team with that many players.”

Helping form the women’s team was a source of cultural and parental pride for Sameh Ramadan, the team’s coach, who’s an Egypt Ice Hockey managing member in the United States and a forward for Egypt’s men’s team.

“If you look around the region, between United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Lebanon, Tunisia, Algeria, Kenya, the list goes on and on, everyone is developing hockey, not just on the men's side, but the women's side and youth side as well,” Sameh Ramadan said.

“We started doing some local African cups and Arab cups throughout the Middle East, and year after year we're seeing women's camps, girls’ camps,” he said. “So, it's also a matter of we don't want to play catch up. We have identified a lot of probably Under-10 players around the world, including in Cairo,

and it's just growing and growing.”