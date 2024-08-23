Cuban American team 'very emotional' in Amerigol LATAM Cup debut

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- Earle Barrington said he couldn’t have been prouder after his Cuban American Division III men’s team lost 9-1 to Central America at the 2024 Amerigol LATAM Cup on Thursday.

“I actually cried in the locker room because I was so happy,” said Barrington, the coach and founder of the men’s Division I and Division III teams competing in the tournament. “You got guys that came over here in boats that were born in Cuba. Even though our tier III team is getting the [heck] kicked out of them, they’re playing. It was very emotional.”

The Cuban American teams made their LATAM Cup debut after Barrington watched other teams play while selling hockey merchandise during the tournament at the Florida Panthers IceDen.

“I always wanted to do a Cuban team, because the tournament is just so awesome,” said Barrington, whose son, defenseman Max Barrington, will play on the Division I team. “We live in the land of Cubans being here in South Florida. Like everybody else, Cubans play hockey too.”