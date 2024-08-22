‘This Is Hockey’ series highlights growth of game in Latin America, Caribbean

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Owen Haiek watched perhaps the most important goal of his hockey career on a giant silver screen Wednesday and smiled.

“It was amazing,” Haiek said.

Haiek was referring to his double-overtime, game-winning goal that gave Argentina a 3-2 win against Greece Heritage HC and the 2023 Amerigol LATAM Cup men’s Division I championship.

He was also talking about seeing that golden goal as part of “This Is Hockey,” a seven-part NHL Productions documentary series that will air later this season and highlight efforts to grow the sport in Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories.

Players from Argentina’s men’s and women’s teams watched a screening of the episode about the growth of the sport in the soccer-mad South American country at the Paragon Theater here on the first day of the 2024 LATAM Cup Tournament.

“It’s incredible, the editing, the work,” said Haiek, a forward who captained the Division I men’s team. “Hopefully viewers will take away what we feel for hockey in Argentina, what we feel as players and how we grow it. They see all the effort we put into it.”