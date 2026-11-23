William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Marcus Laraque, a forward with Seattle of the Western Hockey League and son of retired NHL forward Georges Laraque. Marcus is on NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch ahead of the 2027 NHL Draft.
Color of Hockey: Younger Laraque forging own path to follow dad to NHL
Forward combining muscle, finesse for Seattle of WHL with sights on 2027 Draft
© Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images / Liz Wolter/Seattle Thunderbirds
Marcus Laraque didn’t hesitate when asked who’s the better player between him and his father, retired NHL forward Georges Laraque.
“I'm definitely a much better player that he was,” said Marcus, a forward for Seattle of the Western Hockey League. “I can do a lot more with the puck. I would say, and I think he would admit it too, that I'm definitely a better skater than he was, and I have more IQ on the ice.”
But dad, a veteran of 695 games with the Edmonton Oilers, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens from 1997-2010, has some thoughts, too.
“Oh, I was drafted in the second round, and he's better than me?” said the elder Laraque, chosen by the Oilers in the second round (No. 31) of the 1995 NHL Draft. “So he should be drafted in the first.”
© Garrett Ellwood/NHLImages
Chirps aside, Laraque is bursting with parental pride that his 17-year-old son is made NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary Players to Watch List released in October.
The list is a compilation of draft-eligible prospects from all the major development leagues throughout North America and Europe, and is updated throughout the season as scouts evaluate players.
Marcus earned a C rating, which projects to a fourth- or fifth-round candidate for the June 25-26 draft, according to Central Scouting. The Edmonton native is tied for fifth on Seattle with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 21 games.
“Yeah, it’s pretty cool to make the list,” Marcus said. “Obviously, it's nice to maybe get a little bit of recognition, but at the same time, I feel like it doesn't mean a whole lot. Obviously, there’s a lot of work to be done and trying to keep working in the right direction.”
© Liz Wolter/Seattle Thunderbirds
Georges Laraque agrees and does what he can from afar to help his son progress by streaming all his games on YouTube and calling afterward to provide unvarnished critiques of his performance.
“I give him tips after every game,” Georges said. “Because he wants to be in the NHL, right? So when you give lessons to someone who wants to be in the NHL, it’s not like when he was a kid playing minor hockey and you’d be, like, ‘You did so good, you did so good!’
"Now you give it all as a coach, all the good, all the mistakes. Obviously, he does more good than bad because the thing with him is he’s such a hard worker. And you can’t teach that.”
Father and son say their playing styles are similar, yet different. Georges relied on his imposing size (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) to intimidate opponents.
“I did what I had to do to be in the NHL,” said the elder Laraque, who had 153 points (53 goals, 100 assists) and 1,126 penalty minutes in his League career. “I wasn’t just a fighter because I played a regular shift.”
© Gregory Shamus/NHLI via Getty Images
Marcus (6-4, 216), like his dad, embraces physical play but utilizes his skating and offensive skills more.
“I like to make room for my linemates with my physicality and intimidation,” he said. “But I also like to make plays reliably and be reliable on my own end and make plays in any situation. But I think the biggest thing is I'm just a driver. Whatever the team needs for a momentum switch or for the team to be in a better spot to win the game, I feel like I can do that.”
Georges said Marcus is a power forward in the mold of Brady Tkachuk and Keith Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers forward and his father, who had 1,065 points (538 goals, 527 assists) in 1,201 NHL games and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 9.
“Like them, he’s very physical, can change the game with a big hit, strong in the corners, goes to the net with the puck,” Georges said. “That’s what a power forward is, a big winger that you put a skill center with, who’s going go get the puck in the corner, who’s going to crash the net, take the D with him.”
© Liz Wolter/Seattle Thunderbirds
Marcus began skating in Edmonton when he was 3 years old, but Georges said he didn’t push him into hockey.
“He put me in as many sports as there was available,” Marcus said. “He gave me no pressure at all. He definitely made sure I knew that I had an option. But yeah, despite that, hockey was still the sport I wanted to play. I feel like wanting to follow in your dad's footsteps is always something you want to do.”
Like his father, Marcus strives to make a difference off the ice. He received the Thunderbirds’ Humanitarian Award as a rookie last season for his presence in the Seattle community.
Georges is a member of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition, a group of current and former NHL players and women’s professional hockey players who work to advance inclusion in hockey on and off the ice.
“I think that whoever is going to draft him is going to be very happy because they're going to have an amazing kid,” Georges said.