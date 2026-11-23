Marcus Laraque didn’t hesitate when asked who’s the better player between him and his father, retired NHL forward Georges Laraque.

“I'm definitely a much better player that he was,” said Marcus, a forward for Seattle of the Western Hockey League. “I can do a lot more with the puck. I would say, and I think he would admit it too, that I'm definitely a better skater than he was, and I have more IQ on the ice.”

But dad, a veteran of 695 games with the Edmonton Oilers, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens from 1997-2010, has some thoughts, too.

“Oh, I was drafted in the second round, and he's better than me?” said the elder Laraque, chosen by the Oilers in the second round (No. 31) of the 1995 NHL Draft. “So he should be drafted in the first.”