Kantserov completed the hat trick at 11:07 of the third period with a power-play goal to put Chicago up 6-3. Patrick Kane sent a one-timer on net from the right face-off circle that was initially stopped by Kevin Lankinen, but the rebound rolled in front to Kantserov, who knocked it into an open net.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, and Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (8-14-2), who have points in five of their past six (4-1-1) after going 1-8-1 their previous 10.

Drew Commesso made 22 saves in his season debut. It was also his start since being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Nov. 8.

Brock Boeser extended his career-high point streak to 11 games (four goals, 12 assists) with an assist for the Canucks (6-19-1), who had won three of thier past four games.

Nikita Tolopilo gave up four goals on 12 shots before being pulled at 12:44 of the first period for Lankinen, who made 17 saves in his first appearance since Nov. 3.

Vancouver trailed 4-0 before getting their first shot on goal at 13:01 of the first period.

Nazar put Chicago up 1-0 just 35 seconds into the game, blocking a Filip Chytil shot at his own blue line, and snapping a wrist shot over Tolopilo’s blocker on a breakaway from the edge of the right circle at the other end.

Nazar has nine points (seven goals, two assists) during a career-best six-game streak.

Bertuzzi made it 2-0 on the power play at 2:48 when his cross-crease pass to Nazar bounced in off the skate of defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.

Kantserov scored another power-play goal at 11:30 to make it 3-0, taking a backhand pass across the slot from Bertuzzi and quickly snapping the puck over the extended glove of Tolopilo.

Dominic Toninato, who was called up from Rockford of the American Hockey League after center Anton Frondell was injured in a 4-3 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday, scored on a one-handed redirection of a Jordan Greenway pass at 12:44 to make it 4-0.

After Lankinen replaced Tolopilo, Vancouver scored on its third shot at 13:27 when Zeev Buium’s point shot deflected in off the stick of Chicago defenseman Kevin Korchinski to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Filip Chytil pulled the Canucks to within 4-2 at 6:39 of the second peruid when his cross-ice pass on a 2-on-1 rush bounced in off the skate of a backchecking Greenway.

Vancouver hit the post three times on three second-period power plays and failed to convert a four-minute advantage midway through.

Kantserov pushed the lead to 5-2 at 12:56 with a backdoor tap-in behind Lankinen of an Alex Vlasic pass across the ice from the left point.

Jake DeBrusk finished a Boeser rebound on a delayed penalty at 16:56 to make it 5-3. Chytil had a chance to make it a one-goal goal game but missed an empty net on a rebound in the crease with 1:18 left in the period.