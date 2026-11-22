Stolarz is 5-5-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .902 save percentage in 11 starts. He’s 0-4-1 with a 3.04 GAA and .891 save percentage in five games during the Maple Leafs’ winless November. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 32-year-old gets another start at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, two nights after he made 31 saves in a 4-3 loss at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who scored twice in 52 seconds late in the third period.

Bobrovsky has a 4.58 GAA and .845 save percentage in four games this month.

Even amidst the personal and team struggles, Stolarz is grateful to have Bobrovsky on his side again. Their friendship and ability to work together dates to the 2023-24 season when they helped the Panthers win the Cup for the first time.

“Just in practice, (he pushes me),” Stolarz said. “His work ethic, it’s top echelon, it’s elite. You can see why he’s someone who’s played so long in this league.

“He’s just a good person as well; you can talk to him about anything off the ice. Just watching him in the gym, picking his brain. Goalies like to talk to goalies, so we like to talk shop. It’s nice having someone with so much experience and someone I’m very familiar with as well.”

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (No. 45) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz is 79-54-16 with a 2.67 GAA, .913 save percentage and 12 shutouts in 179 games (152 starts) with the Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Panthers and Maple Leafs.

He’s a talker, be it on or off the ice. Stolarz is always communicating with teammates, especially the defensemen, which they appreciate.

“He’s intense, he’s in it, he’s talking a ton,” Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe said. “He’s just a competitor, really (that) is the best way to describe him. He just competes his (rear end) off every night.”