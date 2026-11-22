Anthony Stolarz is an affable and loquacious guy, but the Toronto Maple Leafs’ nine-game skid has been tough on everyone, including him.
Stolarz, Maple Leafs look to raise level, end nine-game skid
Toronto 0-8-1 this month, goalie says everyone must ‘battle and compete’ against Islanders on Monday
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Still, the goalie is trying to do his part to help reverse course.
“It’s something that you obviously don’t want to go through,” Stolarz said. “Tough times, but you have to focus on that next game,” he said. “You have to go out there, you have to work.”
It’s been a brutal stretch for the Maple Leafs (8-14-3), who are 0-8-1 in their past nine entering their game at the New York Islanders on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN). Sergei Bobrovsky, who won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024 and 2025, is 3-9-2 with a 3.65 goals-against average and .874 save percentage is 14 starts since the 38-year-old signed a three-year contract with Toronto on July 1.
Stolarz is 5-5-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .902 save percentage in 11 starts. He’s 0-4-1 with a 3.04 GAA and .891 save percentage in five games during the Maple Leafs’ winless November. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if the 32-year-old gets another start at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, two nights after he made 31 saves in a 4-3 loss at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who scored twice in 52 seconds late in the third period.
Bobrovsky has a 4.58 GAA and .845 save percentage in four games this month.
Even amidst the personal and team struggles, Stolarz is grateful to have Bobrovsky on his side again. Their friendship and ability to work together dates to the 2023-24 season when they helped the Panthers win the Cup for the first time.
“Just in practice, (he pushes me),” Stolarz said. “His work ethic, it’s top echelon, it’s elite. You can see why he’s someone who’s played so long in this league.
“He’s just a good person as well; you can talk to him about anything off the ice. Just watching him in the gym, picking his brain. Goalies like to talk to goalies, so we like to talk shop. It’s nice having someone with so much experience and someone I’m very familiar with as well.”
Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (No. 45) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz is 79-54-16 with a 2.67 GAA, .913 save percentage and 12 shutouts in 179 games (152 starts) with the Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Panthers and Maple Leafs.
He’s a talker, be it on or off the ice. Stolarz is always communicating with teammates, especially the defensemen, which they appreciate.
“He’s intense, he’s in it, he’s talking a ton,” Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe said. “He’s just a competitor, really (that) is the best way to describe him. He just competes his (rear end) off every night.”
Maple Leafs defenseman Troy Stecher said, “I think it’s just in his DNA of who he is and how he was raised. The vocalness is honestly a part of him that you really appreciate. You wish every goalie was as loud as he is. He makes things a lot easier on the ice.
“He’s just directing traffic, telling you where guys are back door. Goes a long way in a team game in defending goals. That’s his ultimate goal, to not let it go in. He’s been a big, big piece of our team and he’s a heck of a goalie.”
Stolarz also isn’t afraid to use his size (6-foot-6, 248 pounds) when between the pipes.
“I’m a big guy so if guys are going to bump into goalies, I guess I can throw my weight around a little bit as well. It’s just something I like to do,” he said. “You have to protect your paint.
“For me growing up, watching Ron Hextall, Martin Brodeur, guys of that nature who were a little bigger and protected their crease, it’s just something that gets me fired up, kind of gets me going.”
Regardless of which goalie starts Monday, the Maple Leafs will need all hands on deck if they hope to win for the first time since Oct. 31, a 4-2 victory at the Vancouver Canucks.
Stolarz is eager to do his part if he gets the call.
“When you have 60-something games left, you just have to treat each and every one like a one-game playoff and just go out there and battle and compete and just find that consistency that we need to get to our game.”
NHL.com independent correspondent Dave McCarthy contributed to this report
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