Color of Hockey: Egypt goalie Ramadan revives women’s club team at Rutgers

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Danna Ramadan, a goalie with Egypt’s women’s hockey team. She successfully led the effort to revive the women’s club hockey team at Rutgers University in New Jersey this season.

Danna Ramadan couldn’t imagine going to a college without being able to play hockey.

“I’ve been around hockey my entire life,” said Ramadan, a 19-year-old goalie from Somerset, New Jersey. “There really was no world where I wouldn't be playing hockey in college. It was just about which route I would take.”

Ramadan created her own route by reviving Rutgers University women’s club hockey team, which had been defunct since 2019.

The revamped Scarlet Knights team made its American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II debut in a 10-1 loss to the University of Delaware at ProSkate Arena in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey on Sept. 19.

Rutgers is 2-7-0 so far this season but Ramadan and her teammates feel like winners for bringing women’s hockey back to the 71,000-student state university which has campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden.

“It feels great,” said Ramadan, the team’s president. “I mean, we're talking about a school that's been in my family's life for so long, my parents are alums. The fact that I'm able to represent the school itself and an organization that I revamped, I feel nothing but pride and accomplishment.”