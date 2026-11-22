Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (18-3-3), who extended their point streak to seven (6-0-1) by winning their second afternoon game in as many days after a 7-4 victory at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. They set a franchise record for fastest to 10 road wins in a season (10-2-1), besting the previous mark of 14 games in 2021-22.

Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller each scored a power-play goal assisted by Adam Fox, and Dylan Garand made 36 saves for the Rangers (13-9-1), who had won three in a row and six of seven.

Robinson gave Carolina a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 13:00 of the first period. Jordan Staal tied up Fox on a forecheck behind the goal line. Fox moved the puck to Scott Morrow, but he mishandled it, leaving it free in the slot. Staal got to it and found Robinson, who scored from between the circles.

Zibanejad got it back 1:02 later at 14:12, getting inside and deflecting Fox's pass into the net to tie it 1-1.

Jackson Blake gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 13:13 of the second period by capping a pretty passing sequence, the puck going from Logan Stankoven on the entry to Taylor Hall, who played it off his skate to his stick and then to Blake for a forehand-backhand deke to beat Garand.

Alexander Nikishin blasted a one-timer off Garand and in at 17:46 to extend the lead to 3-1.

Sean Walker cashed in 41 seconds later at 18:27 to make it 4-1. He cut down from the right point to take a pass in stride from Sebastian Aho and scored from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

Miller cut it to 4-2 on a power play at 15:13 of the third period.

Martinook scored into the empty net at 17:38 for the 5-2 final.