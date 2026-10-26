Color of Hockey: Burgin inspires on, off ice as GM in British Columbia league

Don’t expect Mark Burgin to confine himself to his office or arena stands as general manager of the Delta Ice Hawks of the British Columbia Hockey Conference.

“I'll be jumping on the ice throughout the season, jumping on with the players,” Burgin said. “I was doing that at the start of the season because you see how guys are skating, how they're moving, that I don’t think you get when your in the stands. I told them at the beginning of season that with me, they're going to experience something that's very different than what they're typically used to.”

Burgin, a 2024 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award Canada finalist, is in his first full season with the Ice Hawks, a Delta, British Columbia Junior A team.

Delta is off to a strong start since his hire on April 2. Its 23 points are the most in the 22-team BCHC and it leads the Mainland Division at 11-4-1.