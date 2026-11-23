Jake Neighbours and Mason McTavish scored in the shootout for St. Louis, who won a game for the first time in franchise history when facing a three-goal deficit within the final 10 minutes of a game.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Philip Broberg and Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues (13-9-2), who have won four straight, including 9-6 against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Joel Hofer made 26 saves and stopped Owen Michaels in the third round of the shootout to secure the win.

Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl scored a goal for his 1,100th NHL point for the Oilers (17-5-4), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 7-4 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, following a six-game winning streak. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

Connor McDavid has three assists in his past two games after his season-opening 23-game point streak ended in a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

St. Louis scored three goals in a span of 5:11 to tie the game in the third period.

Broberg cut the deficit to 4-2 at 10:27 on a delayed penalty after Nathan Walker had won the puck back on an offensive zone forecheck, and the Blues used the extra skater to set up Broberg for a slap shot from above the left face-off circle.

Buchnevich brought the Blues to within 4-3 at 15:12. Connor Murphy attempted to play the puck around the boards behind the Oilers net, and it deflected off Jonatan Berggren over the net before landing in front of the crease, where Buchnevich batted it out of midair past Jarry's glove.

Snuggerud tied it 4-4 just 26 seconds later at 15:38. Robert Thomas sent a shot on net from above the left circle that was tipped by Justin Barron, and the puck went in directly off Snuggerud's left skate.

Kapanen gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period when McDavid gained the zone and curled around the net before feeding Murphy at the right point. Murphy’s one-time attempt to the back post was deflected up and over Hofer by Kapanen on the backhand.

Draisaitl made it 2-0 at 9:15 of the second period. He took a pass from Vasily Podkolzin in stride, snuck behind the defense and snapped a shot glove side from the slot. It was Draisaitl's League-leading 23rd goal and his 1,100th NHL point (457 goals, 643 assists).

Draisaitl became the fourth-fastest active player to reach the 1,100-point mark (881 games), following McDavid (726 games), Sidney Crosby (850 games) and Nikita Kucherov (863 games).

Dvorsky cut it to 2-1 at 17:44 after McTavish threw a puck to the net off the right boards and Dvorsky spun in front and put the rebound in.

Filip Hallander restored Edmonton’s two-goal lead to 3-1 when he scored at 18:29. Kapanen fed a pass to Hallander, whose initial shot was stopped, but Hofer did not secure the puck between his pads and Hallander was there to scoop it out from under him and put it into the net.

It was the first goal and point with the Oilers for Hallander, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 7 in exchange for defenseman Spencer Stastny.

Colton Dach extended it to 4-1 at 4:40 of the third after Jason Dickinson picked off Hofer's pass from behind the net through the slot and Hofer made the initial save on Dickinson, but Dach was there to put in the rebound.