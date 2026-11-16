Color of Hockey: Garcia heeding advice to shoot more for Fargo of USHL

AJ Garcia is striving more to pass less.

The 18-year-old forward with Fargo of the United States Hockey League has prided himself on being a facilitator who’s able to create scoring opportunities for teammates.

“I've always been a pass-first kind of guy,” Garcia said. “Now, I've been hearing ‘shoot more.’ I'll have a game where I'll have four shots, five shots, and I'm, like, "Wow, like, I'm finally trying to get better at this." And I still hear people say, ‘Shoot more, shoot more.’”

With 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 19 games, Garcia is tied for second on the team in scoring and tied for the team lead in assists with Western Conference-leading Fargo (13-6-0), but coach and general manager Brett Skinner said he believes the former USA Hockey National Team Development Program forward has a greater offensive upside.

“I think that he’s shown his ability to make his teammates better but what we want to continue to work on is developing that offensive side that maybe went dormant for a couple of years,” said Skinner, a former defenseman who played 11 games with the New York Islanders in 2008-09. “I think it’s a little bit of turning that part of his brain back on, whether it’s the word ‘selfish’ or it’s just the right read to be more of a shooter.

"Obviously, you take the assists when you can get them, but I do think there’s more of an opportunity for him to learn the moments that he’s the shooter or he’s the guy that’s got to pull the trigger.”