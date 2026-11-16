William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles AJ Garcia, a forward for Fargo of the United States Hockey League who’s committed to play for Notre Dame in 2027-28.
Color of Hockey: Garcia heeding advice to shoot more for Fargo of USHL
Forward with USNTDP roots raising game before hitting ice for Notre Dame
© Fargo Force
AJ Garcia is striving more to pass less.
The 18-year-old forward with Fargo of the United States Hockey League has prided himself on being a facilitator who’s able to create scoring opportunities for teammates.
“I've always been a pass-first kind of guy,” Garcia said. “Now, I've been hearing ‘shoot more.’ I'll have a game where I'll have four shots, five shots, and I'm, like, "Wow, like, I'm finally trying to get better at this." And I still hear people say, ‘Shoot more, shoot more.’”
With 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 19 games, Garcia is tied for second on the team in scoring and tied for the team lead in assists with Western Conference-leading Fargo (13-6-0), but coach and general manager Brett Skinner said he believes the former USA Hockey National Team Development Program forward has a greater offensive upside.
“I think that he’s shown his ability to make his teammates better but what we want to continue to work on is developing that offensive side that maybe went dormant for a couple of years,” said Skinner, a former defenseman who played 11 games with the New York Islanders in 2008-09. “I think it’s a little bit of turning that part of his brain back on, whether it’s the word ‘selfish’ or it’s just the right read to be more of a shooter.
"Obviously, you take the assists when you can get them, but I do think there’s more of an opportunity for him to learn the moments that he’s the shooter or he’s the guy that’s got to pull the trigger.”
© Fargo Force
Skinner saw Garcia’s offensive possibilities while scouting him when he played with the Chicago Mission Tier I AAA youth hockey program. He got an even closer look when Chicago won the 2024 Chipotle-USA Hockey Tier I 15 Only national championship on April 7, 2024, at Scheels Arena, Fargo's home rink.
Garcia had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win against Long Island in the title game and nine points (five goals, four assists) in six games in the tournament.
“He was so good that I thought he was going to be a lock for NTDP," Skinner said, "so I almost stopped watching him because we knew we weren’t going to be able to draft him in the (USHL) Phase One draft.”
Garcia won the national championship two months after winning the gold medal with the United States at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon Province, South Korea.
His performances in the U.S. nationals and Youth Olympics gave him confidence heading into the NTDP evaluation camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan.
He landed a spot on NTDP’s Under-17 national team in 2024-25 and tallied 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 57 games that season. He totaled 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 108 games with NTDP’s Under-17, Under-18 and USHL squads over two seasons.
When Garcia, whose first name is Aurelio, became available for the USHL 2026 Phase Two draft for players 17 to 20 years old, Fargo selected him with the No. 1 overall pick.
© Fargo Force
Going to Fargo was a homecoming of sorts for Garcia, a Romeoville, Illinois, native, because of his time there during the national championships.
“The nationals, it's a long tournament, so I remember the place pretty well, the good spots to eat, the good restaurants and everything,” he said. “I obviously wasn't fully comfortable when I first got here, but knowing that stuff helped.”
Fargo is about 650 miles from the Chicago suburb where Garcia began skating as a 3-year-old and fell in love with hockey because of its constant motion.
“It was honestly the only sport that kept my attention,” he said. “As a kid, I didn't sit still very easily. I loved to constantly be moving. My dad was a big baseball player. He played hockey, but more of a baseball guy. He tried to put me in baseball. They had me playing center field. And I just I couldn't. It was too slow, the ball never came to me enough, I hated it. But being on skates, I was constantly moving with the pucks. The puck's always on the ice, that’s what drew me in.”
Garcia said his father, also named Aurelio, a former high school hockey player, instilled the drive in him to develop into a 200-foot player.
“He wants me to be able to play in the offensive zone, but he wants me to work just as hard, if not harder, in the defensive zone,” the younger Garcia said. “Take pride in the small things that some people might neglect a little bit.”
© Fargo Force
He said he admits having the green light to shoot more is an adjustment.
“With the way my career's been and the way that I played at NTDP, I wasn't in a position where my offense was needed, and I think here that is more valued,” he said. “So I want to continue to grow in my offensive role, so I can be able to continue to put up good numbers, help my team win.”
Garcia grew up a huge Chicago Blackhawks and Patrick Kane fan. He still is, but he also admires Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, a fellow Mexican American and NTDP graduate who won the Hart Trophy, voted as the NHL’s most valuable player, in 2022, and represented the U.S. at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
“Obviously, being Mexican American, we're a minority in this game, and seeing how much he talks about and how open he is about it, he's just a role model for guys that look like us,” Garcia said. “With the success he's having, it's so easy to follow him. He works so hard. I've always been drawn to him even as a kid when he first got drafted.”
Garcia was also drawn to Notre Dame, where he’s committed to play in 2027-28.
“I live close to Notre Dame, so I went to games as a kid,” he said. “I saw players like (Montreal Canadiens center) Jake Evans play there, and I always I loved his game. I wanted to model my game after his.
“And the campus, it's just a different feel, and there's a pride that everybody that went to Notre Dame has,” Garcia added. “I haven’t enrolled as a student there yet, but I still feel this pride for that school.”