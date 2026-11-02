Color of Hockey: Renovated Fort Dupont Arena 'second home' to Henderson

Neal Henderson and the Fort Dupont Cannons are finally home.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame coach and the youth hockey program he founded nearly 50 years ago are back at Southeast Washington D.C.’s Fort Dupont Ice Arena after it closed in spring 2023 for a $39 million renovation.

The facility reopened last December, and D.C.’s Department of Parks and Recreation tapped Henderson and his coaches to produce the next generation of Cannons through its Youth Hockey Development Program that began Oct. 5.

“We’re back on the ice again, which you might as well call like a second home for me,” said Henderson, whose program used Maryland’s Tucker Road Ice Rink while renovations at D.C.’s only indoor ice rink were underway. “It feels good to be back.”