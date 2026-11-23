DALLAS -- Jake Oettinger made 33 saves for his League-leading fifth shutout of the season, and the Dallas Stars held on for a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at American Airlines Center on Sunday.
Oettinger makes 33 saves, Stars shut out Penguins
Kiviranta scores lone goal for Dallas, which has won five straight
It was also the 21st shutout of Oettinger’s career.
"I thought this was probably my best (shutout) of the year,” Oettinger said. “Other ones had a little bit of a goal cushion, and this one obviously was tight the whole way through. When it's 1-0, every big save is a game-saving save, so I'm pretty proud of this one. I’m going to enjoy it.
“There’s a lot of things that go into getting a shutout. You have to have the guys play well in front of you, you have to play well, and you have to get the bounces. And it’s happened five times this year. Hopefully we can get five more.”
Joel Kiviranta scored the lone goal for Dallas (15-6-2), which extended its winning streak to five games.
“I thought the game was pretty even in the first,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I thought we were a little bit better in the second with some opportunities ... I thought they were certainly better in the third with their push. They really pushed there, and I thought Jake was the difference in the third, for sure.”
Arturs Silovs made 22 saves for Pittsburgh (7-14-2), which has lost four in a row, including 4-3 at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
“In this game, sometimes I feel like that’s the way it goes,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “I thought we did enough to give ourselves a real chance to win the game by doing a lot of the things that we as a group have been talking about. For me right now, I’m not disappointed in the effort, I’m not disappointed in the approach that these guys took, I’m disappointed in the fact that they can’t be feeling good after a really good effort, because we still didn’t get the win. But I thought that there was progress on a lot of fronts.”
Kiviranta put the Stars ahead 1-0 at 12:44 of the second period. Mikko Rantanen held the puck up in the neutral zone and sent a short backhand feed to Wyatt Johnston, who entered the zone and passed backdoor to Kiviranta for a tap-in at the left post.
“He drove really hard to the net there,” Gulutzan said of Kiviranta. “(Rantanen) made a nice play in the neutral zone because everyone thought the play was going to go over to 'Kivi,' but probably the better play was the back pass, and he made it. Then (Johnston) made the next play.”
Kiviranta said he was hoping Johnston would find him at the back post.
“When you’re on the ice same time with the big boys, just go to the net and keep your stick available,” Kiviranta said.
The Penguins outshot the Stars 14-5 in the third period, but they weren't able to solve Oettinger.
“I thought we competed hard,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. “It’s a game of mistakes. We make a mistake on a line change and it ends up in the back of the net. But we did a lot of good things, too. Mistakes happen. We’ve been probably better at limiting those overall the last couple games, so if we keep doing that, we’ll be better off and they’ll end up getting us wins eventually.”