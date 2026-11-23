Joel Kiviranta scored the lone goal for Dallas (15-6-2), which extended its winning streak to five games.

“I thought the game was pretty even in the first,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I thought we were a little bit better in the second with some opportunities ... I thought they were certainly better in the third with their push. They really pushed there, and I thought Jake was the difference in the third, for sure.”

Arturs Silovs made 22 saves for Pittsburgh (7-14-2), which has lost four in a row, including 4-3 at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

“In this game, sometimes I feel like that’s the way it goes,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “I thought we did enough to give ourselves a real chance to win the game by doing a lot of the things that we as a group have been talking about. For me right now, I’m not disappointed in the effort, I’m not disappointed in the approach that these guys took, I’m disappointed in the fact that they can’t be feeling good after a really good effort, because we still didn’t get the win. But I thought that there was progress on a lot of fronts.”

Kiviranta put the Stars ahead 1-0 at 12:44 of the second period. Mikko Rantanen held the puck up in the neutral zone and sent a short backhand feed to Wyatt Johnston, who entered the zone and passed backdoor to Kiviranta for a tap-in at the left post.

“He drove really hard to the net there,” Gulutzan said of Kiviranta. “(Rantanen) made a nice play in the neutral zone because everyone thought the play was going to go over to 'Kivi,' but probably the better play was the back pass, and he made it. Then (Johnston) made the next play.”