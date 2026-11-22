New York Rangers

Sean Durzi will be a game-time decision against the Hurricanes on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS). The defenseman has missed eight games with an undisclosed injury. … Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alberts Smits are each out 2-3 months because of an upper-body injury, the Rangers announced Saturday. Bjorkstrand, a forward, was injured midway through the third period of a 3-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 16. He has 11 points in 22 games this season. Smits, a defenseman and the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, played 13:22 in a 3-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 5. He does not have a point in 17 games this season while averaging 14:29 of ice time. “I probably sound redundant, but it’s going to provide opportunities for others to step up and make an impact,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “So, we’re going to approach it like we always do.” ... Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday but remains day to day. He left practice early on Nov. 15 and did not play against Montreal. Dorofeyev has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 games this season. "He hasn't joined the team yet, but he's skating, which would suggest it shouldn't be a long period of time," Sullivan said Saturday. … Forward Max Sasson practiced with the Rangers on Saturday after being acquired from the Canucks. … Forward Luke Glendening was expected to be placed on waivers Saturday.

Chicago Blackhawks

Anton Frondell (undisclosed) is questionable for the Blackhawks when they visit the Canucks on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SNP, CHSN). The center missed the third period and overtime of Chicago’s 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. “He’ll go through some further evaluations here, so I don’t know his status for tomorrow yet,” coach Jeff Blashill said after the game. Frondell has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 23 games.

Los Angeles Kings

Artemi Panarin could return for the Kings when they visit the Canadiens on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, ABTV). The forward was back on the ice with his teammates for the morning skate but did not play in a 4-2 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. Panarin was away from the team following the death of his grandfather, Vladimir, and has missed its past three games. He leads Los Angeles with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. “We've had some conversations,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “He's a competitor, but in the same sense, it's a week off. A lot of emotion, a lot of travel, 24 hours over, 30 hours back -- a lot goes into that. We'll just make sure he gets his legs under him and gets up to speed." … Trevor Moore (undisclosed) also participated in the morning skate but did not play Saturday; the forward also missed a 4-3 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Anaheim Ducks

Center Leo Carlsson sustained an upper-body injury in the second period of the Ducks’ 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday following a collision along the boards. “Talk about a tough break, that's a tough break. Unfortunate play,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “We'll see how he presents tomorrow. But the upper body, we'll see. We'll see how he is tomorrow.” Carlsson ranks second for Anaheim with 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 24 games. … Beckett Sennecke (upper body) was placed on injured reserve before the game Saturday. The forward played 17:51 in a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday after he missed an 8-6 loss at the St. Louis Blues two nights earlier. Sennecke has 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 22 games. Forward Nico Myatovic was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League. The Ducks visit the Seattle Kraken on Monday (9:40 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, KONG).

Toronto Maple Leafs

Kirill Marchenko (lower body) was upgraded to day to day by the Maple Leafs on Saturday prior to a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The forward, who missed his 11th straight game, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. Marchenko has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season. Toronto, which has lost nine straight (0-8-1), visits the New York Islanders on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN).