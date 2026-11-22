Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Ehlers out for Hurricanes against Rangers
Malkin remains unavailable for Penguins; Pettersson not expected to play for Canucks
© Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Carolina Hurricanes
Nikolaj Ehlers is not with the Hurricanes for their game at the New York Rangers on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS) because of an undisclosed injury. The forward was injured on a hit from center Colton Dach in the third period of a 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Ehlers did not injure his knee but has returned to Raleigh, North Carolina, for further evaluation “Hopefully it’s not overly serious," Brind'Amour said. Ehlers has 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 23 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin (upper body) did not travel and will miss his second straight game for the Penguins when they visit the Dallas Stars on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SN-PIT, TVAS). The forward is day to day and will be reevaluated Tuesday. Malkin has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games this season.
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson (upper body) is day to day for the Canucks and not expected to play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SNP, CHSN). The center missed Vancouver’s 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and was still being evaluated. Pettersson ranks second on the team with 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games this season.
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov (knee) could return “somewhere in the next three games,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said before their 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The center and Florida captain was injured in its second game this season after missing all of last season because of a knee injury. Florida hosts the Ottawa Senators Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI), then visits the Washington Capitals on Friday before hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 28. … Forward Brad Marchand (knee) is also close to coming back, but Maurice expects Barkov to return first. Marchand hasn’t played since Oct. 6.
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New York Rangers
Sean Durzi will be a game-time decision against the Hurricanes on Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS). The defenseman has missed eight games with an undisclosed injury. … Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alberts Smits are each out 2-3 months because of an upper-body injury, the Rangers announced Saturday. Bjorkstrand, a forward, was injured midway through the third period of a 3-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 16. He has 11 points in 22 games this season. Smits, a defenseman and the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, played 13:22 in a 3-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 5. He does not have a point in 17 games this season while averaging 14:29 of ice time. “I probably sound redundant, but it’s going to provide opportunities for others to step up and make an impact,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “So, we’re going to approach it like we always do.” ... Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday but remains day to day. He left practice early on Nov. 15 and did not play against Montreal. Dorofeyev has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 games this season. "He hasn't joined the team yet, but he's skating, which would suggest it shouldn't be a long period of time," Sullivan said Saturday. … Forward Max Sasson practiced with the Rangers on Saturday after being acquired from the Canucks. … Forward Luke Glendening was expected to be placed on waivers Saturday.
Chicago Blackhawks
Anton Frondell (undisclosed) is questionable for the Blackhawks when they visit the Canucks on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SNP, CHSN). The center missed the third period and overtime of Chicago’s 4-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. “He’ll go through some further evaluations here, so I don’t know his status for tomorrow yet,” coach Jeff Blashill said after the game. Frondell has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 23 games.
Los Angeles Kings
Artemi Panarin could return for the Kings when they visit the Canadiens on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, ABTV). The forward was back on the ice with his teammates for the morning skate but did not play in a 4-2 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. Panarin was away from the team following the death of his grandfather, Vladimir, and has missed its past three games. He leads Los Angeles with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. “We've had some conversations,” coach Peter Laviolette said. “He's a competitor, but in the same sense, it's a week off. A lot of emotion, a lot of travel, 24 hours over, 30 hours back -- a lot goes into that. We'll just make sure he gets his legs under him and gets up to speed." … Trevor Moore (undisclosed) also participated in the morning skate but did not play Saturday; the forward also missed a 4-3 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Anaheim Ducks
Center Leo Carlsson sustained an upper-body injury in the second period of the Ducks’ 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Saturday following a collision along the boards. “Talk about a tough break, that's a tough break. Unfortunate play,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “We'll see how he presents tomorrow. But the upper body, we'll see. We'll see how he is tomorrow.” Carlsson ranks second for Anaheim with 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 24 games. … Beckett Sennecke (upper body) was placed on injured reserve before the game Saturday. The forward played 17:51 in a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday after he missed an 8-6 loss at the St. Louis Blues two nights earlier. Sennecke has 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 22 games. Forward Nico Myatovic was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League. The Ducks visit the Seattle Kraken on Monday (9:40 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, KONG).
Toronto Maple Leafs
Kirill Marchenko (lower body) was upgraded to day to day by the Maple Leafs on Saturday prior to a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The forward, who missed his 11th straight game, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey. Marchenko has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season. Toronto, which has lost nine straight (0-8-1), visits the New York Islanders on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN).
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Minnesota Wild
Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves for Iowa of the AHL on Saturday in a 4-3 win against San Diego, the next step in the Wild goalie's return from offseason hip surgery. Gustavsson, who hadn’t played since May 5, was 28-15-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and four shutouts in 50 games last season but started just one of Minnesota’s 11 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jesper Wallstedt started for the 22nd time in 25 games on Saturday, a 4-3 shootout loss at Vancouver. The Wild visit the San Jose Sharks on Monday (10 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, NBCSCA, SN360, SN).
New York Islanders
Ryan Pulock (upper body) was unavailable for the Islanders’ 3-2 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. The defenseman did not play in the third period or overtime in a 4-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday and was expected to be evaluated when the team returned home from Detroit. Pulock has four assists and is plus-7 in 17 games this season while averaging 17:35 of ice time. New York hosts Toronto on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN).
Winnipeg Jets
Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body) was back on the ice with the Jets in a noncontact jersey prior to a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The forward has one assist in six games this season. Namestnikov has not played since Oct. 13. Winnipeg hosts Utah on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; SN+, Utah16, Mammoth+).
Washington Capitals
Clay Stevenson was claimed off waivers by the Capitals from the Jets prior to their 7-5 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. The 27-year-old goalie went 1-3-0 with a 3.61 GAA and an .870 save percentage in five games for Winnipeg this season. He spent four seasons in Washington's organization before being claimed off waivers by the Jets on Sept. 28. Stevenson has been loaned to Hershey of the AHL. The Capitals host the Flyers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP+).