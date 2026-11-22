At first, the team wanted to send a jersey up to the International Space Station, where an astronaut could pose with the sweater and send photos back. That idea fell through after the logistics didn’t line up, so the team pivoted to just launching the jersey into space instead.

So, they reached out to Filmed in Space, a company that specializes in sending products into the atmosphere (and getting them back). Then came the jumping through hoops to get this idea off the ground – literally.

After working out the approvals and legality of the project, the team set a launch date. That first date fell through due to poor weather patterns which predicted that the jersey would land in the ocean.

Eventually, the Wild landed on Oct. 30. The launch went off that day without a hitch, including getting the jersey back unharmed.

“There were so many factors that could’ve prevented this from happening,” Barriere said. “1,000 things could’ve gone wrong, and yet we were able to clear every one of them.”

After the successful launch, the work was just beginning for the content team. Working through the weekend, the team took the footage from the launch and edited together a social media video that was published on Nov. 2, officially revealing the Hometown Remix jerseys.

The initial reaction to the space launch?

“A lot of people thought that it was fake,” Barriere said. “A lot thought it was AI or whatever, just because it’s such an absurd idea. … Even some of the guys on the team thought it was fake.

“But once more people saw it and kind of understood, they were like ‘Wow, you guys really did that?’ And, oh yeah, we really did it.”

Now that it’s returned to Earth, the team-signed jersey will be on display on the concourse at Grand Casino Arena throughout most of the season, with the world record certification on display with it. Barriere said the team is working on the display now, and it will be ready in December.

In March, the jersey will be auctioned off by the team, with benefits supporting the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Taking this project from a crazy idea on paper to a crazy idea in space came with its fair share of hurdles to jump – especially given the tight timeline. But Barriere and the group never gave up and now have a world record to show for it.

“There were plenty of times where it was like, ’Hey this is a great idea, it’s a bummer that it’s not going to come together,’” Barriere said. “But we just kept pushing.

“What I found really rewarding was working with the team in our marketing department that was just so dedicated to making this happen,” he added. “It was the extra hours, the extra effort to dot the I’s and cross the T’s and spend the time to make sure we could get through each hoop and stay on target.”