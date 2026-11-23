TAMPA -- Tage Thompson scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Sunday.
Thompson scores twice, Sabres bounce back against Lightning
Benson has goal, two assists for Buffalo, which was playing second of back-to-back after loss at Florida on Saturday
Zach Benson scored a goal and tallied two assists, and Noah Ostlund and Jiri Kulich each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (10-10-4), who bounced back after a 4-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday to cap their six-game road trip (2-3-1). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.
Nikita Kucherov and Gage Goncalves each scored for the Lightning (15-6-2), who lost for just the second time at home this season (10-2-0). Dennis Hildeby made 22 saves.
Kulich gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 3:35 of the first period when he forced Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh to turn the puck over at the red line, carried it into the zone and whipped a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Hildeby beneath the glove and through his pads.
Kucherov tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 12:21 after he faked a pass before snapping a no-look shot past Luukkonen to the far post.
Jack Quinn made it 2-1 at 1:22 of the second period. He got the feed off the wall from Ostlund, skated it into the right circle and snapped a shot far side past Hildeby.
Thompson pushed Buffalo's lead to 3-1 at 11:05 with the Sabres on the 5-on-3 advantage. Benson's cross-ice pass set Thompson up for the one-timer from the left dot.
Thompson's second goal made it 4-1 at 16:17. He carried the puck through the zone and into the right circle before snapping a shot from the hashmarks.
Goncalves cut it to 4-2 at 5:50 of the third period with a slap shot from the high slot through traffic.
Ostlund responded a minute later with a chip from the low slot off a backhand pass by Peyton Krebs to make it 5-2 at 6:50, and Benson added an empty-net goal at 18:53 for the 6-2 final.