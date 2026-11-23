Zach Benson scored a goal and tallied two assists, and Noah Ostlund and Jiri Kulich each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (10-10-4), who bounced back after a 4-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday to cap their six-game road trip (2-3-1). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.

Nikita Kucherov and Gage Goncalves each scored for the Lightning (15-6-2), who lost for just the second time at home this season (10-2-0). Dennis Hildeby made 22 saves.

Kulich gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 3:35 of the first period when he forced Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh to turn the puck over at the red line, carried it into the zone and whipped a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Hildeby beneath the glove and through his pads.

Kucherov tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 12:21 after he faked a pass before snapping a no-look shot past Luukkonen to the far post.

Jack Quinn made it 2-1 at 1:22 of the second period. He got the feed off the wall from Ostlund, skated it into the right circle and snapped a shot far side past Hildeby.

Thompson pushed Buffalo's lead to 3-1 at 11:05 with the Sabres on the 5-on-3 advantage. Benson's cross-ice pass set Thompson up for the one-timer from the left dot.

Thompson's second goal made it 4-1 at 16:17. He carried the puck through the zone and into the right circle before snapping a shot from the hashmarks.

Goncalves cut it to 4-2 at 5:50 of the third period with a slap shot from the high slot through traffic.

Ostlund responded a minute later with a chip from the low slot off a backhand pass by Peyton Krebs to make it 5-2 at 6:50, and Benson added an empty-net goal at 18:53 for the 6-2 final.