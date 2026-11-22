EW YORK (Nov. 22, 2026) – Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil during NHL Game No. 360 in Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 21, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 17:28 of the second period. Kaiser was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Kaiser will forfeit $26,288.67. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.