NHL Central Scouting players to watch list built to serve as complementary piece for teams

NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list is the first marker in the 2027 NHL Draft process.

I want NHL teams to use Central Scouting as a non-biased tool and a second opinion. If you're a team scout and see a player rated in a spot where you don't believe he belongs, I hope you do not dismiss it. I hope you ask, "Why does Central Scouting, with nine full-time and eight part-time scouts throughout North America, see it this way?"

Perhaps it leads to more homework or a different perspective the next time you see that player. If your opinion remains unchanged, that's fine. We still have done our job.

We'll never replace a team’s scouting director, scouting staff or internal evaluations. With the players to watch list, the message is straightforward: This is our opinion, go see the player, and this is where we believe the player's draft value lies.

That opinion begins taking shape long before a player reaches his draft season. When I joined the Washington Capitals in 2019 after my first stint at Central Scouting, my responsibility was to scout underage players. I traveled widely to watch underage events and saw the value that background brought to Washington. I'm placing a major emphasis on it here.

Evaluation of the next draft class begins almost two years before that player reaches their draft day in June. The larger the book on each player, the more informed our decision will be.

One example is Cooper McAslan of the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League. He played his underage season for the London Nationals in the Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOHL), so he was a bit of an unknown coming into this season. He shows up on a big stage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup -- a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-shot defenseman who skates like the wind and moves pucks. Your first reaction is "Holy moly." Instances like this tend to catch scouts off guard.

Using McAslan as an example, the early-stage scouting was the Hlinka, and identifying the attributes. He's a strong skater. He appears intelligent. There is skill, size, compete and character. Every viewing after that you can start projecting what you think he will be in the NHL. Identify the ingredients, then over time the portrait begins to sharpen.