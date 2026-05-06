Mock 2026 NHL Draft: Intrigue after Maple Leafs take McKenna

1. Toronto Maple Leafs
Kimelman -- Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA): The Maple Leafs' new management group, led by general manager John Chayka, gets to start its tenure by selecting the most talented player in this draft class. McKenna (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) entered the season as the projected top pick and nothing he did this season changed that. After some bumps early while he adjusted to the NCAA level, the 18-year-old finished tied for fifth with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games, including 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games after the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he helped Canada win the bronze medal. He'll probably need a similar adjustment period to the NHL as he gets bigger and stronger, but he projects to be an elite offensive driver with his vision, hockey IQ and playmaking ability.
Morreale -- Gavin McKenna: The Maple Leafs, who will pick No. 1 for the second time in 11 years, could use a forward with ice in his veins who is capable of pushing the pace within their top six, and McKenna is the most dynamic offensive playmaker of this class. He established nine team records during his freshman season at Penn State and finished second in scoring at World Juniors with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) for bronze medal-winning Canada.