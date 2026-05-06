Mock 2026 NHL Draft: Intrigue after Maple Leafs take McKenna

2. San Jose Sharks

Kimelman -- Alberts Smits, D, Munchen (GER): Smits (6-3, 205) stands out in a crowded field of high-end defensemen because of how he's already proven himself against the highest level of competition. That includes two assists and an average ice time of 18:44 in four games for Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics despite the 18-year-old being the youngest player at the tournament. He's a strong skater, has a high-end offensive game and his maturity on and off the ice -- he lived on his own at age 13 when he left his native Latvia to play in Finland -- makes him a possibility to play in the NHL as soon as next season.

Morreale -- Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (SWE): It's scary to think what the Sharks will look like in five years with cornerstone talent like centers Macklin Celebrini and Michael Misa, and wings Will Smith and William Eklund, already in the fold. Though it wouldn't be a surprise if the Sharks trade down and choose one of the elite defensemen available in this draft, Stenberg (5-11, 183) is the next-best player here and would fill a need for an elite complementary wing who can keep pace with Celebrini, the face of the franchise. The 18-year-old has been exceptional at every level he's played this season.