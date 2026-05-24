‘Special talent’ Ehlers drives Hurricanes to Game 2 OT win in Eastern Final

So was everyone else at Lenovo. Defenseman Jalen Chatfield cleared the puck out of the defensive zone to forward Mark Jankowski, who passed it to Ehlers at the red line. Ehlers, with the speed that’s been his trademark during his NHL career, took care of it from there.

“He’s so fast, he’s so skilled. Easiest assist in my life on that one, just poke it to him in the neutral zone, let him do the rest,” Jankowski said to laughs. “It’s awesome to be able to watch someone like that.”

Ehlers recently talked of how he’s a lot more comfortable in Carolina now, joking that he no longer needs to use his GPS to find the rink. Finding the back of the net has rarely been a problem for him, however.

He’s here to help the Hurricanes get that Stanley Cup that’s eluded them since 2005-06, and he’s certainly playing his part in getting it.

“Every single year you want to win the Stanley Cup, and you want to have a chance at that and when I signed here, I knew what a great team they had,” he said. “I’ve been playing against this team the last 10 years and that’s something that excited me.

“We’re in the Eastern Conference Final now so the scoring depth we have is something that we’ve had all year and especially in the playoffs. It’s huge. (Eric Robinson) gets that first one and in the second round it was (Logan Stankoven’s) line. We all have to get it going and it’s going to be different players at different times, different games. We just all have to keep working and playing the right way. That’s the only way we’ll continue playing.”