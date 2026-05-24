Hurricanes turn to Staal to slow down Canadiens in Game 2 win

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).

It was a far cry from Thursday, when the Canadiens’ top line accounted for three goals (two by Slafkovsky and one from Caufield) and five assists (three for Suzuki, one each for Caufield and Slafkovsky). The Hurricanes had matched their top line of left wing Andrei Svechnikov, center Sebastian Aho and right wing Seth Jarvis against those three.

“Well, I mean, ‘Jordo,’ that’s who he should be playing against, really. The best players, that’s usually how we do it,” Brind’Amour said. “Just obviously felt like from the other night we needed to change something up a little bit, tried to do that and you know what you’re getting out of Jordo. No matter who he’s playing against, he’s hard to play against. That was a good matchup for us tonight.”

It certainly was, and it was one the Hurricanes definitely needed to gain the split at home.

Ehlers was a bigger factor on the offensive side, scoring twice, including the winner in overtime on Saturday. But he certainly takes pride in keeping Montreal’s best at bay.

“Every single time you go out there, you want to play the same way no matter what team, what line you’re playing against,” he said. “The way that we play as a team, you want to play the right way. Obviously, you’ve got to know who you’re out there against. That Suzuki line is unbelievable. So, for us, it was about keeping it simple, making sure we have everyone back, making sure we got pucks deep, playing in their end, making it hard for them.

“If it was another line we were playing against, we would’ve done the exact same. I don’t think that changes for us and tonight, especially, we did a pretty good job of that.”