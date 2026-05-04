Color of Hockey: Ng raising game for Wilkes, Hong Kong women's teams

Wilkes went 25-2-1 this season and 20-1-0 in Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) play. The team won its second consecutive MAC championship and advanced to the NCAA Division III women’s championship, where it lost 2-1 in overtime to Nazareth University in the quarterfinal round.

Ng is poised to take her game to the Division I level next season. She’s committed to play with Lindenwood University, a program in Saint Charles, Missouri.

After playing youth hockey in Hong Kong, she arrived in North America in 2022-23 to play at Mount Academy, a prep school in North Rustico, Prince Edward Island, 7,722 miles from the bright lights and skyscrapers of her hometown of 7.2 million people.

“It was a big adjustment because there’s really nothing there,” she said. “I had to learn how to live independently, especially with COVID as well. I wasn't able to go home over Christmastime, over breaks, because quarantine there was 14 days to get back in Hong Kong.”

Ng had 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 47 games with Mount Academy’s Under-19 women’s teams from 2022-24 and was looking for the next step in her hockey career.

Wilkes coach Dave LaBaff spotted her in 2023-24 at a player showcase in Providence, Rhode Island, that he almost didn’t make because of a major snowstorm.

“I saw her play a couple of games and I was really impressed and I was convinced that she was probably committed to a Division I school or a really high-end U Sports school in Canada,” LaBaff said. “I think it was her level of skill. I know that probably sounds like a very generic answer, but it’s her edge work, her ability to handle the puck, her speed.

“Renee said growing up in Hong Kong, there wasn't a lot of organized games or organized teams, and she just did skill work for years and years and years. And that's kind of where she developed this high level of skill that she can bring over into games.”