NORTH YORK, Ontario -- Ethnic pride was on display at the 2026 Asian Hockey Championship, a tournament that has been around for three decades with the goal of bridging hockey and Asian culture.
Color of Hockey: Asian Hockey Championship bridges ethnic, regional pride
Tournament featured more than 500 players on 33 teams from across North America
© William Douglas
But regional bragging rights were also on the line on the final day of the tournament, which attracts teams and players of Asian heritage from across North America, but mainly from Canada.
“One hundred percent, there’s a rivalry,” Allan Chan, a player and manager for the Winnipeg Emperors, said. “You get teams from Ottawa and Montreal. For us, being from Winnipeg, we’re proud of being from the cold, we’re proud of the hardships of Winnipeg and not being as sexy as the other cities. We come here to represent our city and our background.”
Cole founded the Winnipeg Emperors in 2011 to represent the province at the tournament, which accomplished its goal as the tournament’s upper recreational division winner with a 4-0 victory against the Ninja Pandas on Sunday.
“We represented Winnipeg very well,” Chan, who was one of 13 inaugural members of the 2022-23 Winnipeg Jets season ticket advisory council, said.
The Ottawa Yellow Fever arrived in suburban Toronto looking for their first Asian Hockey Championship title in 24 appearances. They defeated the Bamboo Shooters 5-0 to win the tournament’s entry division.
“You see teams from across the country, and you see hockey is being played in other cities all across Canada by other Chinese people, by Asian people,” Evan Hung, a Yellow Fever manager and player, as well as an Ottawa Police Service staff sergeant, said. “We brought a really strong team last year, and we lost in the semifinals. A lot of our younger guys are having kids so they couldn’t make it this year. We reached back and grabbed a couple older guys that used to play with us, so we're like, ‘Hey, we're probably a lot slower now that we're older, but we'll give it a shot, right?’ I’m glad we did.”
© William Douglas
More than 500 players from across North America competed on 33 men's, youth and coed teams.
The tournament began in 1989 in Toronto when a group of male friends got together to play an informal, four-team, round-robin. Jeffrey Chang, the chair of the Asian Hockey Championship organizing committee, said the tournament grew largely through word of mouth over the years to become the large sporting and cultural event that it is today.
The talent level at this year’s tournament ranged from house leaguers to AAA youth players, with at least one former NHL player competing amongst them in Josh Ho-Sang.
© William Douglas
Ho-Sang, the 28th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, played 53 games with the New York Islanders from 2016-19 and represented Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. At the Asian Hockey Tournament, however, Ho-Sang skated for the Dragoons, who won the intermediate division with a 2-1 shootout victory against the Teriyaki Ticklers.
In other results, the Kimchi Killers defeated the Bar Down Bobas 5-4 for the coed division title and the Tigers won the 2009/2010 division with a 2-1 victory against the Monsters. Chin Puck of Montreal defeated Chicken Chow Men 5-0 for the lower recreational division crown. The Iron Pandas also won the 2014/2015 division with a 4-3 win against the Dumpling Bolts.