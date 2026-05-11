Color of Hockey: Game, culture thrive at Asian Championship

"You've got DJs playing, K-pop people dancing, there's just a huge cultural element to it which I think is pretty special," said Daniel Kim, executive director of the Korean Canadian Athletic Association, which is icing two youth teams at the tournament. "For the kids to celebrate their ethnicity through something like hockey, where they kind of never probably really been able to do it, is special."

The tournament began in 1989 in Toronto when a group of friends got together to play an informal, four-team, round-robin, gathering, said Jeff Chang, chair of the AHC organizing committee.

"Then they would go for lunch or dinner afterward and hang out and whatnot," said Chan, who began playing in the tournament in its fourth year. "We quickly went to six teams and eight teams, then 12 teams. It was a lot of word-of-mouth. Friends would come out and watch us, and then others were, like, 'Oh, geez, I play too,' or 'Maybe I'll get back into it.' It was different, it was a little bit more special. You felt part of the community. You felt it was like a family gathering where you competed and there was music, your food and all that. From there, it kind of took off."

The growth spurt continued when a women's team, the Mayhem Dragons, joined the previously all-male tournament in 2006 and a women's division was added the next year. A children's division for players ages 6-15 began in 2008 with six teams and has grown steadily ever since, Chang said.

"I think it's good for the kids because there aren't many Asians in the NHL," said Andy Yu, a Toronto resident whose sons, Colin and Lucas, are goalies for the two Korean Canadian Athletic Association Tigers teams in the tournament.

"This kind of shows them that, 'You know what? The sport is changing. We're included in this.' We're a part of hockey where it never used to be that way."

Most of the players are from Canada but some travel from the United States and as far as Japan. Julia Takatsuka, goaltending development coordinator with the Seattle Kraken Youth Hockey Association, ventured from her home state of Washington to play in the Toronto tournament in 2015.