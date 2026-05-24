Danault making most of ‘second chance’ with Canadiens

Montreal traded for Danault because it needed a center of his ilk. It had the speed and skill down pat, and Suzuki, in particular, is a matchup nightmare for opponents because he's a 101-point player and also a finalist for the Selke Trophy, awarded to the League’s top defensive forward.
But Danault gives Suzuki relief. He takes important face-offs in the defensive zone. He kills penalties. He plays against top lines. And, clearly, he provides a little offensive pop too.
"He fills in a chair, a role that we needed," St. Louis said. "We have some great young players, tons of skill, and we need to have some veteran guys that can play a different role; killing penalties, good on draws, hard to play against defensively, and he's brought that to us for sure."
Danault is indeed fitting in with the Canadiens, and his personality is flowing out of him.
Anderson said he has become more vocal, that Danault spoke up in the dressing room during Game 7 against the Sabres. He said he also had a few words after the first period of Game 1 against Carolina, when Montreal was leading 4-1.
"It's experience," center Jake Evans said. "Off the ice, it's experience. On the bench, he's been through a lot of these situations. On the ice, I find him to be really just a calm player. He wins a lot of face-offs. When things are getting tough for us, you want a guy like that out there."
Danault's post-series victory pizza parties are back too.
The tradition started on June 24, 2021, when Montreal defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Artturi Lehkonen's overtime goal to advance to the Cup Final.
It was still COVID times and media availabilities were conducted virtually. Danault brought a pizza into his press conference and was eating with Cole Caufield while answering questions.
Fast-forward to the Canadiens’ media availability in the dressing room following their 2-1 overtime win in Game 7 in Tampa on May 3. There was Danault again, slices of pizza in his hand, delivering some to defenseman Mike Matheson while speaking with reporters.
He again brought a slice to Matheson after the Canadiens won Game 7 in Buffalo on May 18 to advance to the conference final.
"The leadership he brings, he really drives our room in his own way," defenseman Lane Hutson said. "Definitely a big piece for us, and we're so happy to have him."
No one is happier right now than Danault, back living his best life with the Canadiens.
"It's an honor to be here," Danault said. "I always had the CH on my heart. … It's in my DNA."