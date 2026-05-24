Danault making most of ‘second chance’ with Canadiens

Center returned to Montreal in trade after 5 seasons with Kings, playing key role during run to East Final

Phillip Danault scores in ECF for May 24 26 feature

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Phillip Danault is living his best hockey life, and the Montreal Canadiens are thrilled he's doing so with a CH on his chest.

"It's the best feeling in the world," the Canadiens center said before a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Saturday. "Playoffs are the best thing, and producing in the playoffs is even better."

Danault has always been known for his defensive game, his ability to shut down the opponent's top lines, to win face-offs, kill penalties, handle the nuts-and-bolts part of the game that doesn't always show on the score sheet but often leads to positive results.

But late in Montreal’s run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Danault's defensive game has been matched -- if not exceeded -- by his offensive production.

He has four points (one goal, three assists) in two games in the conference final, five in the past three games and nine in eight after he had only one point, an assist, through the Canadiens’ first eight playoff games.

The 33-year-old scored Montreal's first goal in Game 7 against the Buffalo Sabres in the second round. He scored the Canadiens’ second goal and set up the third in a 6-2 victory in Game 1 of this series, then assisted on each of Josh Anderson's goals Saturday.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 at Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).

"It means everything, you know?" Danault said. "My bread and butter has always been a two-way game and even as I get older, I want to be a difference-maker in the playoffs and help the team as much as possible, whether it's defensively or offensively.

“It's been clicking offensively the last couple of games. Just trying to bring my best to win games."

MTL@CAR, ECF, Gm 1: Carrier, Danault team up for the lead

Danault could not have imagined this life with the Canadiens more than five months ago. He was on the other side of North America, starting his fifth season with the Los Angeles Kings and struggling to find his complete game.

He played 30 games with the Kings this season and had five points, all assists, while averaging 16:19 of ice time. His defensive game was solid and he was still winning face-offs, but Danault felt like he was drowning and needed a change.

On Dec. 19, the Canadiens threw Danault a raft and the Kings a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and brought the Victoriaville, Quebec, native back to Montreal, where he played from 2016-21.

"When we traded for him, I was probably one of the first guys to text him," Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. "We sat down, I think we were in Boston, just me and him, and chatted for a long time just about how much he wants to be here, how much he wants to win."

Danault was close to winning with Montreal in 2021, when it reached the Stanley Cup Final but lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He left that offseason as an unrestricted free agent, signing a six-year contract ($5.5 million average annual value) with Los Angeles.

He wasn't part of another series win until this postseason’s first round, when the Canadiens defeated the Lightning in seven games.

"It was a tough beginning of the year, (but) then (I) got a second chance here,” Danault said. “(They) believe in me. Different role, but better for myself.

“A big shift in my whole career and for my little family as well, but definitely for the best."

But to reach this stage, this feeling that everything worked out for the best, Danault first had to learn how to mesh his game with the Canadiens' style of play, which is based on pace, speed and skill, and freedom to make plays without sacrificing defensive structure.

It's how Martin St. Louis has been grooming them since he took over as coach on Feb. 9, 2022. It took some time for Danault to figure it all out.

"But I think the more comfortable he got, you could see his game just evolve," Anderson said. "His ability to win face-offs, defend, he's hard to play against. You're seeing him rise to the occasion lately, and he's obviously a huge part of our team."

Montreal traded for Danault because it needed a center of his ilk. It had the speed and skill down pat, and Suzuki, in particular, is a matchup nightmare for opponents because he's a 101-point player and also a finalist for the Selke Trophy, awarded to the League’s top defensive forward.

But Danault gives Suzuki relief. He takes important face-offs in the defensive zone. He kills penalties. He plays against top lines. And, clearly, he provides a little offensive pop too.

"He fills in a chair, a role that we needed," St. Louis said. "We have some great young players, tons of skill, and we need to have some veteran guys that can play a different role; killing penalties, good on draws, hard to play against defensively, and he's brought that to us for sure."

Danault is indeed fitting in with the Canadiens, and his personality is flowing out of him.

Anderson said he has become more vocal, that Danault spoke up in the dressing room during Game 7 against the Sabres. He said he also had a few words after the first period of Game 1 against Carolina, when Montreal was leading 4-1.

"It's experience," center Jake Evans said. "Off the ice, it's experience. On the bench, he's been through a lot of these situations. On the ice, I find him to be really just a calm player. He wins a lot of face-offs. When things are getting tough for us, you want a guy like that out there."

Danault's post-series victory pizza parties are back too.

The tradition started on June 24, 2021, when Montreal defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Artturi Lehkonen's overtime goal to advance to the Cup Final.

It was still COVID times and media availabilities were conducted virtually. Danault brought a pizza into his press conference and was eating with Cole Caufield while answering questions.

Fast-forward to the Canadiens’ media availability in the dressing room following their 2-1 overtime win in Game 7 in Tampa on May 3. There was Danault again, slices of pizza in his hand, delivering some to defenseman Mike Matheson while speaking with reporters.

He again brought a slice to Matheson after the Canadiens won Game 7 in Buffalo on May 18 to advance to the conference final.

"The leadership he brings, he really drives our room in his own way," defenseman Lane Hutson said. "Definitely a big piece for us, and we're so happy to have him."

No one is happier right now than Danault, back living his best life with the Canadiens.

"It's an honor to be here," Danault said. "I always had the CH on my heart. … It's in my DNA."

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