Danault making most of ‘second chance’ with Canadiens

Danault could not have imagined this life with the Canadiens more than five months ago. He was on the other side of North America, starting his fifth season with the Los Angeles Kings and struggling to find his complete game.

He played 30 games with the Kings this season and had five points, all assists, while averaging 16:19 of ice time. His defensive game was solid and he was still winning face-offs, but Danault felt like he was drowning and needed a change.

On Dec. 19, the Canadiens threw Danault a raft and the Kings a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and brought the Victoriaville, Quebec, native back to Montreal, where he played from 2016-21.

"When we traded for him, I was probably one of the first guys to text him," Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. "We sat down, I think we were in Boston, just me and him, and chatted for a long time just about how much he wants to be here, how much he wants to win."

Danault was close to winning with Montreal in 2021, when it reached the Stanley Cup Final but lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He left that offseason as an unrestricted free agent, signing a six-year contract ($5.5 million average annual value) with Los Angeles.

He wasn't part of another series win until this postseason’s first round, when the Canadiens defeated the Lightning in seven games.

"It was a tough beginning of the year, (but) then (I) got a second chance here,” Danault said. “(They) believe in me. Different role, but better for myself.

“A big shift in my whole career and for my little family as well, but definitely for the best."

But to reach this stage, this feeling that everything worked out for the best, Danault first had to learn how to mesh his game with the Canadiens' style of play, which is based on pace, speed and skill, and freedom to make plays without sacrificing defensive structure.

It's how Martin St. Louis has been grooming them since he took over as coach on Feb. 9, 2022. It took some time for Danault to figure it all out.

"But I think the more comfortable he got, you could see his game just evolve," Anderson said. "His ability to win face-offs, defend, he's hard to play against. You're seeing him rise to the occasion lately, and he's obviously a huge part of our team."