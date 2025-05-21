Ceci hopes to lead Stars past Oilers, former team in West Final

DALLAS -- Cody Ceci was on the other side in the Western Conference Final last season, so it's understandable if the Dallas Stars defenseman is still getting used to seeing his opponent.

"Lot of friends on that side but we've been pretty quiet the last few weeks leading up to this," said Ceci, who played for the Edmonton Oilers from 2021-24. "I think we'll be quiet until the end of the series."

So, not even a dinner with everyone?

"No. That's too weird. The stakes are too high for that," he said.

The friendly chit-chat will wait as the Stars try to reverse last year's result in Game 1 against the Oilers at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Stars could pick Ceci's brain on their opponent, who eliminated them in six games in last year's conference final. Granted, some of the main challenges with the Oilers are well known to the Stars, starting with star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

McDavid leads Edmonton with 17 points (three goals, 14 assists); Draisaitl is next with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists), each in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.