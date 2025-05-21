Brown game-time decision for Oilers in Game 1 of Western Final

DALLAS -- Connor Brown will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The forward did not take part in the morning skate after missing the previous two practices in Edmonton because of an undisclosed injury.

Brown has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Viktor Arvidsson would play on the third line alongside center Adam Henrique and left wing Evander Kane if Brown is unavailable for Game 1. Arvidsson has four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games this postseason.

He was a healthy scratch in Games 4 and 5 of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights, replaced by forward Kasperi Kapanen. Edmonton won the best-of-7 series in five games.

“He’ll be ready and has looked good in practice,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said of Arvidsson. “I know the amount of games he’s played and how well he’s done, not having him in the lineup with everyone available has been a difficult decision as it is.

“So, if someone is not able to play, I have no hesitation to have him in the lineup.”