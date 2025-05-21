Brown game-time decision for Oilers in Game 1 of Western Final

Forward has undisclosed injury, would be replaced by Arvidsson against Stars

Connor Brown EDM

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

DALLAS -- Connor Brown will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The forward did not take part in the morning skate after missing the previous two practices in Edmonton because of an undisclosed injury.

Brown has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Viktor Arvidsson would play on the third line alongside center Adam Henrique and left wing Evander Kane if Brown is unavailable for Game 1. Arvidsson has four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games this postseason.

He was a healthy scratch in Games 4 and 5 of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights, replaced by forward Kasperi Kapanen. Edmonton won the best-of-7 series in five games.

“He’ll be ready and has looked good in practice,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said of Arvidsson. “I know the amount of games he’s played and how well he’s done, not having him in the lineup with everyone available has been a difficult decision as it is.

“So, if someone is not able to play, I have no hesitation to have him in the lineup.”

Related Content

Oilers at Stars, Western Conference Final Game 1 preview

Klingberg ‘super excited’ to face Stars with Oilers in Western Final

Oettinger relaxed, approaching peak for Stars ahead of Western Conference Final

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Oilers vs. Stars Western Conference Final preview

Western Conference Final between Oilers, Stars poised to be great series

Skinner vs. Oettinger goalie matchup in Western Final 

EDGE stats insights: Stars-Oilers Western Conference Final

Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals predictions by NHL.com

Latest News

Hurricanes must change narrative to get past Panthers in Eastern Final

Barkov sets standard for Panthers' ego-free dressing room

Ceci hopes to lead Stars past Oilers, former team in West Final

EDGE stats from Hurricanes-Panthers Eastern Conference Final after Game 1

Oilers at Stars, Western Conference Final Game 1 preview

Chatfield questionable for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Eastern Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics has NHL players extra motivated at Worlds

Hurricanes done in by mistakes, missed chances in Game 1 loss to Panthers

Panthers cruise past Hurricanes in Game 1 of Eastern Final

Panthers show playoff pedigree with win against Hurricanes in Game 1 of East Final

Instant analysis: Panthers vs. Hurricanes, Game 1

Hurricanes' journey to Eastern Conference Final 'amazes' founder of franchise

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Klingberg ‘super excited’ to face Stars with Oilers in Western Final

Morrow makes Stanley Cup Playoff debut for Hurricanes in Game 1 of East Final

Nill guides Stars to 3rd straight Western Final with key trades, depth