Oilers at Stars, Western Conference Final Game 1 preview

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers will play Game 1 of their Western Conference Final rematch at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).
Game 1 was a thriller last year. Edmonton took a 2-0 lead; Dallas tied it 2-2. Oilers captain Connor McDavid took a double minor for high-sticking 17 seconds into overtime, and Stars forward Jason Robertson hit two posts on the ensuing power play. Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger made a huge save on McDavid in OT, but McDavid scored 32 seconds into the second OT to give Edmonton a 3-2 win.
“Those are the inches, and it’s part of hockey, and I think whatever team gets more of those ends up winning,” Robertson said.
The Stars came back to take a 2-1 series lead but the Oilers won the next three and the series in six games.
“I think obviously the carryover is still there,” Dallas captain Jamie Benn said. “We remember what happened last year. But obviously we both have been through a new season. We brought in different players. They brought in different players. So totally new rivalry, I guess, for this year that we’re looking forward to.”
Teams that have taken a 1-0 lead in a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have won the series 68.1 percent of the time (534-250).