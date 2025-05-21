Oilers at Stars, Western Conference Final Game 1 preview

Here is a breakdown of Game 1:

Oilers: McDavid leads Edmonton with 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 11 games this postseason and center Leon Draisaitl is right behind with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 11 games. Evan Bouchard leads all defensemen in the playoffs with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 11 games. But Edmonton is deep; it has 16 players with at least one goal in the playoffs. One problem: The power play is 0-for-14 on the road. Goalie Stuart Skinner, who backed up for six straight games earlier in the playoffs, made 47 saves combined in two shutouts of the Vegas Golden Knights to end the second round.

Stars: Forward Mikko Rantanen leads all playoff scorers with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 13 games. Thomas Harley is second among defensemen in the postseason with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games. Dallas needs more from others offensively, particularly Robertson and center Matt Duchene, who haven’t scored yet in the playoffs after combining for 65 goals during the regular season. Duchene has played all 13 games; Robertson missed the first round against the Colorado Avalanche with a lower-body injury but played all six games in the second round against the Winnipeg Jets. Goalie Jake Oettinger is 8-5 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .919 save percentage this postseason.

Number to know: 3. That’s how many of the top six players in points per game in playoff history are in this series (minimum 35 games played). McDavid (1.58) is third, Draisaitl (1.46) fourth and Rantanen (1.28) sixth. Wayne Gretzky is the all-time leader wtih 1.84 points per game in the postseason.

What to look for: Will special teams be the difference like they were last year, when the Stars went 0-for-14 on the power play during the series and the Oilers 4-for-11? Will Skinner stay hot, or will Oettinger give Dallas a clear advantage in goal?

What they are saying

“They’re just so structured. They’re deep. You know, I mean, there’s four teams left playing. All four teams are going be deep. But I think they have eight 20-goal scorers, so they score by committee, everybody up and down the lineup. Obviously, Rantanen’s playing great. The goalie’s playing great. They’ve got a tough back end. The list goes on and on of things they do well. They’re a good team. It’ll be a great test.” -- McDavid on the Stars

“Obviously, they’ve got the two-headed monster (with McDavid and Draisaitl), but I think it’s the depth they brought in. … They’re first in the League in odd-man rushes, but now they’re also getting to the net, getting traffic to the net, so they’re not just kind of run-and-gun. … I think just going to have to expect it all. The rush, obviously, those guys, then also they’re getting bodies to the net, pucks to the net. They’ve got big guys that like to try to make my life hard, so it should be fun.” -- Oettinger on the Oilers