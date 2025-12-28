Eiserman made sure to be 'by his side' during Hutson's scary injury

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It was a moment Cole Eiserman called instinctual when he skated over to injured teammate Cole Hutson lying on the ice to offer his hand in support.

It happened at 11:01 of the second period of an eventual 2-1 preliminary-round victory by the United States against Switzerland during the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday.

Hutson (Washington Capitals), considered by many to be the best defenseman participating in World Juniors this year, was hit by the puck near the back of his helmet area following a shot from the right point and immediately fell to the ice.

Several medics came to the aide of the U.S. defenseman, as did Eiserman (New York Islanders) and several U.S. teammates before he was strapped to a backboard and stretchered off the ice.

"I wasn't really a hockey player in that moment," Eiserman said. "He went down and I was just asking him if he was alright. You could just tell by his face and everything that he was shocked, so I just wanted to grab his hand, make sure he knew I was there. Once he kind of got back to life a little bit, I told him to squeeze, and he could squeeze, so I could breathe a little bit and that made me feel better and made the guys feel better around us."

The photo of Eiserman holding Hutson's hand as he was down on the ice went viral, circulating throughout the hockey community.

"I was praying the whole time and God did his thing and got him back," Eiserman said. "I could kind of breathe once I knew he could squeeze my hand. I just wanted him to know I was there for him and no matter what, I was by his side."

Eiserman and Hutson have been friends for more than nine years and are teammates at Boston University in Hockey East.

Hutson was present at practice for the United States on Sunday, but remains off the ice and is considered day to day, according to U.S. coach Bob Motzko.

"[Eiserman and Hutson] are teammates for a long time now, at USA Hockey's National Team Development Program and now at Boston University and that's what teammates do," Motzko said. "[Eiserman] wasn't on the ice [at the time Hutson was hit by the puck] but he crawled over the boards and got out there to help his teammate. I know that [photo] has been everywhere and it tells the whole story. I don't think I need to add to it. You can tell how close and tight they are."

Said Eiserman, "Cole said to us thanks for all the texts and that it's part of the game and it happens. We all have his back and he has ours so we're just making sure he was alright. He was pretty quiet but he was good."

It remains to be seen if Hutson will be able to return to the lineup, but if he does, he is closing in on two significant U.S. records at World Juniors.

"He's one of the best defensemen in the world but that's just part of sports," Motzko said. "Injuries happen and the next guy's got to step up. Everyone's got to carry their weight as we trudge through this and until we get him back in there."

The 19-year-old left-handed shot, who has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in nine games at World Juniors, needs one point to tie Erik Johnson for most career points by a U.S. defenseman at World Juniors. He also needs just one assist to pass Ryan Suter (10 assists) for the all-time lead among U.S. defensemen at the tournament.

"I obviously hope he can return," Eiserman said. "Obviously, it's our last year playing in the tournament together [in World Juniors]. He has some big things he could have done and hopefully we'll be able to do so."