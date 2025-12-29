Kucherov scores twice, Lightning recover to top Canadiens in shootout

Nick Paul and Pontus Holmberg scored, and Gage Goncalves and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had two assists for the Lightning (22-13-3), who have won four straight. Jonas Johansson made 32 saves.

"I think anybody that was watching this game knows that the better team that played 65 minutes tonight didn't get the two points," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "But am I upset about it? No. Because there are 82 games and you need to scrape points anyway you can. A lot of games this year we've walked away from scratching our heads like how did we not get a point out of that."

Juraj Slafkovsky had two goals and an assist, and Noah Dobson and Ivan Demidov each had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (20-12-6), who are 1-0-2 in their past three. Jacob Fowler made 18 saves.

"Tough second period, you know, they got a couple of goals," Slafkovsky said. "But we came back, that's important. We know we can come back. Too bad we didn't finish it with two points, but it's a big one point for us. We had a pretty good start I would say. We jumped out pretty good and a couple of unlucky bounces that ended up in our net, but it's a good way to come back and get at least a point."

Goncalves and Brayden Point scored in the shootout for the Lightning. Johansson made saves on attempts from Demidov and Cole Caufield.

"I think everybody did a pretty good job of dialing it in, in overtime," Goncalves said. "At the end of the third they got a good shot, good goal, but after that I think we kept them to the outside pretty well."

Kucherov put Tampa Bay up 1-0 at 2:28 of the second period on a breakaway after collecting a stretch pass from Goncalves.