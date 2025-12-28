NHL Status Report: Kane questionable for Red Wings against Maple Leafs

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane is questionable to return from an upper-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNO). The Red Wings forward has missed their past six games, including a 5-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Kane has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games.