NHL Status Report: Kane questionable for Red Wings against Maple Leafs

Pittsburgh Penguins
Blake Lizotte (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Blackhawks on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS). The forward, who has missed nine games, was a full practice participant Saturday, skating as fourth-line center with left wing Connor Dewar and right wing Noel Acciari, for the first time since being injured Dec. 7. "To be honest, it's a mystery for me too; I just started hurting," Lizotte said. "I'm not really sure if it was a certain hit. There wasn't a moment where I was like, 'Oh, something happened.' It just got more and more sore." … Evgeni Malkin (upper body) skated on his own Saturday but will miss his 11th straight game Sunday. The 39-year-old center, who has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 26 games, is week to week since being injured on Dec. 4.