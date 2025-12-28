NHL Status Report: Kane questionable for Red Wings against Maple Leafs

Kane DET

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane is questionable to return from an upper-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNO). The Red Wings forward has missed their past six games, including a 5-2 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Kane has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Mathieu Olivier will play for the first time since Nov. 24 when the Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN). The forward, who has been out with an upper-body injury, has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 23 games this season. … Defenseman Zach Werenski will miss his second straight game after taking a puck to his right skate at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 20. He remains day to day. … Isac Lundestrom (lower body) will not play after he was injured at practice on Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Evans will be out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, the Canadiens announced Saturday. The forward was injured in a collision with Justin Brazeau in the first period of a 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 20. Evans has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 34 games for Montreal, which visits the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN2, RDS).

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brandon Hagel (upper body) is questionable to return against the Canadiens on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN2, RDS). The forward participated in the morning skate on Saturday but did not play in a 4-2 win at the Florida Panthers. Hagel has been out since being injured during a 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Dec. 15. He has 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) and is plus-18 in 32 games. ... Ryan McDonagh aggravated a previous injury and is day to day; he and defenseman Erik Cernak could return during a three-game road trip that begins at Anaheim on Wednesday. Cernak, who was on the ice for the morning skate on Saturday, has been out since Nov. 22 because of an undisclosed injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander (lower body) is questionable to play against the Red Wings on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNO). The Maple Leafs forward was injured at 6:22 of the second period in a 7-5 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Nylander leads Toronto with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 33 games this season. "He's coming on the trip, so that's a good sign," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said after the game. "We'll see how he is tomorrow."

Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Foligno could return against the Penguins at United Center on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS). The Blackhawks captain has been out since Nov. 15, when he injured his left hand blocking a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe. He has six assists in 15 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Blake Lizotte (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Blackhawks on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS). The forward, who has missed nine games, was a full practice participant Saturday, skating as fourth-line center with left wing Connor Dewar and right wing Noel Acciari, for the first time since being injured Dec. 7. "To be honest, it's a mystery for me too; I just started hurting," Lizotte said. "I'm not really sure if it was a certain hit. There wasn't a moment where I was like, 'Oh, something happened.' It just got more and more sore." … Evgeni Malkin (upper body) skated on his own Saturday but will miss his 11th straight game Sunday. The 39-year-old center, who has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 26 games, is week to week since being injured on Dec. 4.

