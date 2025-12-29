Marchand recalls outdoor memories ahead of Winter Classic with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Brad Marchand gets what makes NHL outdoor games so special. Of the 1,133 regular-season games he has played in the League, three have been outdoors.

“They’re the games you remember,” the 37-year-old forward said. “I’ve played a lot of games in this league, and they all kind of bunch together. The years bunch together. I probably couldn’t tell you what happened in many games in the regular season. But I could go on and on about the moments that happen in these outdoor games.”

And here’s the thing: Until NHL.com told him, Marchand didn’t realize he had four points (one goal, three assists) in three outdoor games. He didn’t even realize he was 3-0-0. He said he’d never thought about that.

In the end, what sticks with you most is the unique spectacle and experience -- the sights, the sounds, the feeling of playing in the cold.

Or, in this case, the warmth.

Marchand’s fourth NHL outdoor game will be the first in the Sunshine State. The Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2 (8 p.m. ET; HBO Max, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

“I don’t think any of us ever thought this would be a possibility,” Marchand said. “Just to see the game grow to the point where it has in Florida, where we’re having outdoor games here, is pretty incredible. But yeah, to play in the heat, seeing everybody in shorts and T-shirts, will be pretty remarkable. It’s pretty special what they’re doing, creating this opportunity.”