Color of Hockey: Beasley hoping to have impact for U.S. at Paralympics

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Kayden Beasley, a 19-year-old sled hockey defenseman from Coats, North Carolina, who will play for the United States at the Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 from March 6-15.

Kayden Beasley didn't know where sled hockey would lead him when he first started playing.

The adaptive sport is taking the 19-year-old defenseman from Coats, North Carolina, to Italy as one of the youngest members of the United States sled hockey team at the Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 from March 6-15.

"When I first found sled hockey, I really didn't know what it could be at first," Beasley said. "I was there just to have fun, try something different."

It will be Beasley's first Paralympic Winter Games, and he's joining a powerhouse team that's won gold five times (2022, 2018, 2014, 2010, 2002) behind veterans like Declan Farmer, Jen Lee, Brody Roybal and Malik Jones.

But don't expect Beasley to be a wide-eyed rookie watching and learning from the bench in Milano Cortina, U.S. coach David Hoff said.

"We're going to be counting on him," Hoff said. "There are a lot of people out there in hockey that would love to be a top-six forward, that would love to possess the offensive skills that allow you to play with scoring linemates.