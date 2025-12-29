NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 29

SATURDAY, JANUARY 3

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (12 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS)

Pittsburgh (15-12-9) started the season well but enters the week having lost nine of 10 (1-5-4) and hopes to turn it around at Little Caesars Arena in this matinee. Sidney Crosby has played very well, but he can't do it alone, and Evgeni Malkin was playing well before an injury has sidelined him the past three weeks. Stuart Skinner has allowed 12 goals in his three games since being acquired in a trade for Tristan Jarry, so hopefully he can rebound soon. Detroit (22-14-3) is 8-3-0 in its past 11 games and enters the week in first place in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings also got a boost with the return of Patrick Kane in a x-x win/loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. They're in a good position but really need to bank as many points as possible to make sure they stay in the playoff race and try to end their nine-season drought.

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC)

The Maple Leafs (17-15-5) enter the week with three straight wins // had won two straight before an x-x loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. They really need to start playing better on the road, where they have the fewest wins in the League (5-10-0). They are also in last place in the Atlantic Division but are still within striking distance of a playoff spot. One of the keys for Toronto will be figuring out the power play, which has not been the same this season without Mitch Marner who has moved on to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Islanders (21-13-4) have been somewhat of a surprise this season and are right there hanging with the Carolina Hurricanes atop the Metropolitan Division. Rookie Matthew Schaefer has been all that New York could have hoped for and more. The Islanders are looking to stay hot at UBS Arena, where they are 7-1-0 in their past eight games.