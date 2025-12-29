NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 29

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 13th week of the regular season.
Highlights include the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Winnipeg Jets on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the New York Rangers taking on the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 29
Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime)
This week's "Prime Monday Night Hockey" in Canada matchup features two teams going in opposite directions. The Oilers (19-14-6) had won eight of 11 before a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday, but Connor McDavid is sizzling with 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) during a 12-game point streak. The Jets (15-17-4) have lost five in a row (0-2-3) and are on the outside of the Stanley Cup Playoff picture. This was a team that won the Presidents' Trophy last season as the top team in the League and didn't lose all that much this offseason besides forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who left for the Carolina Hurricanes as a free agent.