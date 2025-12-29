NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 29

Oilers-Jets on Prime in Canada, Rangers-Panthers in Winter Classic among highlights

WC26_JERSEY_1000x563

© NHL Public Relations

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 13th week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Edmonton Oilers visiting the Winnipeg Jets on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the New York Rangers taking on the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29

Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime)

This week's "Prime Monday Night Hockey" in Canada matchup features two teams going in opposite directions. The Oilers (19-14-6) had won eight of 11 before a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday, but Connor McDavid is sizzling with 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) during a 12-game point streak. The Jets (15-17-4) have lost five in a row (0-2-3) and are on the outside of the Stanley Cup Playoff picture. This was a team that won the Presidents' Trophy last season as the top team in the League and didn't lose all that much this offseason besides forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who left for the Carolina Hurricanes as a free agent.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 2

New York Rangers at Florida Panthers (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

The 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic heads to South Beach at loanDepot park in Miami, home of the Miami Marlins. The Rangers (19-17-4) are a perfect 5-0-0 in outdoor games; the Panthers (20-15-2) will be playing their first. How cool would it be if this game is the return for Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk, who's been sidelined since offseason surgery? What a boost that would be for Florida, which has hit its stride, winning eight of 10 before a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. New York enters the game having played three straight division rivals coming out of the holiday break, including a 2-0 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday. The Rangers have been shut out eight times this season.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 3

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (12 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS)

Pittsburgh (15-12-9) started the season well but enters the week having lost nine of 10 (1-5-4) and hopes to turn it around at Little Caesars Arena in this matinee. Sidney Crosby has played very well, but he can't do it alone, and Evgeni Malkin was playing well before an injury has sidelined him the past three weeks. Stuart Skinner has allowed 12 goals in his three games since being acquired in a trade for Tristan Jarry, so hopefully he can rebound soon. Detroit (22-14-3) is 8-3-0 in its past 11 games and enters the week in first place in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings also got a boost with the return of Patrick Kane in a x-x win/loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. They're in a good position but really need to bank as many points as possible to make sure they stay in the playoff race and try to end their nine-season drought.

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC)

The Maple Leafs (17-15-5) enter the week with three straight wins // had won two straight before an x-x loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. They really need to start playing better on the road, where they have the fewest wins in the League (5-10-0). They are also in last place in the Atlantic Division but are still within striking distance of a playoff spot. One of the keys for Toronto will be figuring out the power play, which has not been the same this season without Mitch Marner who has moved on to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Islanders (21-13-4) have been somewhat of a surprise this season and are right there hanging with the Carolina Hurricanes atop the Metropolitan Division. Rookie Matthew Schaefer has been all that New York could have hoped for and more. The Islanders are looking to stay hot at UBS Arena, where they are 7-1-0 in their past eight games.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4

Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN)

The Avalanche continue to be the class of the League with two regulation losses through 37 games (28-2-7) and enter the week riding a seven-game winning streak and points in 10 straight (9-0-1). They have scored the most goals, allowed the fewest and have the best penalty kill in the League. The power play is the only thing that hasn't clicked for them this season, but when it does, watch out. One of the wins during this current stretch was a 6-2 victory against the Panthers on Dec. 11 in Denver, so Florida will be out for a measure of revenge. This is a big week for the Panthers, who have games against the Washington Capitals, Montreal Canadiens, Rangers and Avalanche.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY

New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN)

Philadelphia Flyers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP)

WEDNESDAY

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals (12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG, SN, TVAS)

Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights (3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

THURSDAY

Utah Mammoth at New York Islanders (3 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN, NHLN, SN)

Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SNO, TSN3, NHLN)

Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN/Prime, KONG, SN)

SATURDAY

Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (3:30 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP)

Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY, NESN)

