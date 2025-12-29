Tolvanen gets 3 points, Kraken defeat Flyers for 4th straight win

Tolvanen has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in a six-game streak.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken (16-14-6), who have won a season-best four straight games. They had lost 10 of their previous 11 (1-9-1) prior to the winning streak. Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves.

Carl Grundstrom scored for the Flyers (19-11-7), who had won their previous two. Dan Vladar made 16 saves.

Eberle made it 1-0 at 3:48 of the first period. Matty Beniers passed from behind the net to Kaapo Kakko in the right face-off circle. Kakko lifted a saucer pass to Eberle in the slot, where he one-timed it inside the right post for his fourth goal in three games.

Stephenson increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:49 of the third period. Tolvanen played the puck to himself off the back of the net before sending a pass to Stephenson, who placed a snap shot far side from the right circle.

Tolvanen pushed it to 3-0 with an empty-net goal at 17:31, and Grundstrom ended Grubauer’s shutout bid with a wrist shot under the bar from the left circle to make it 3-1 at 18:03.

Tolvanen secured the 4-1 final with his second empty-net goal at 18:24.