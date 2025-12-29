Edvinsson scores in OT, Red Wings edge Maple Leafs

Edvinsson had to be helped off the ice after blocking a Tavares shot with his ankle in the second period, but ended up playing a game-high 25:57.

“He’s one of our best shot blockers, and even after he went down, he still got his stick on the next one,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “His leg went numb, so he needed a little time to get the feeling back, but he still played half the game.”

The Red Wings (23-14-3) have won four of five and improved to 3-0-0 against Toronto this season. Cam Talbot made 25 saves.

“You have to win your season series, especially against teams in your division,” McLellan said. “We’re guaranteed to win this one, and we want to win more points.”

John Tavares had two assists for Toronto (17-15-6), which has points in three straight games (2-0-1). Hildeby made 33 saves.

“I liked a lot of our game tonight,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “It was a good game both ways; we played well, but so did Detroit.”

Detroit forward Patrick Kane returned to the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury. He is two goals short of 500 in his NHL career.

Toronto used some quick passing on the power play to take a 1-0 lead at 4:25 of the second period. Tavares found Matthews in front of the net and he flicked the puck to Matthew Knies, who beat Talbot while falling to the ice.

Moritz Seider tied the game at 19:01, scoring his seventh goal with a shot through traffic after Lucas Raymond hit the post.

“I thought they started to push late in the second period and we started turning the puck over,” Berube said. “We couldn’t get out of our zone and they got the goal, but other than that, it was a good game.”