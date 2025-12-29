Rodrigues looking forward to 'fun experience' as Winter Classic comes to Florida

Now, although it was warm in South Florida on Sunday, a blast of winter air will be rolling through the region later this week.

Projected highs on Friday will be in the low 70s with it dropping perhaps into the 50s once the sun goes down.

It should be a beautiful night for hockey under the Miami sky.

“The first one I played in was in the afternoon, so this will be a little different,” Rodrigues said. “It was a lot colder. This is going to be good, maybe even perfect. I mean, 50-60 degrees? It’s going to be good. This is going to be nice, it’s going to feel like a regular rink temperature wise. What a great atmosphere. … It will be nice for [Grayson and Noah], too because they won’t be up there freezing. They’ll be nice and comfortable. And it will be a fun game to watch.”

On Sunday, Rodrigues got a tour of the facility, including the Panthers’ dressing room inside the Marlins’ clubhouse on the third base side of the ballpark.

The Panthers’ ice crew was working on the rink, layering the surface with the lines and Winter Classic logo expected to be put down by Monday.

And this was not Rodrigues’ first trip to the Miami ballpark.

On Sept. 6, 2024, he was part of the Marlins’ celebration of Florida’s 2024 Stanley Cup championship, throwing out the first pitch at the team’s "Panthers Night" before Miami played host to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rodrigues fired home a high strike.

Grayson and Noah were there, too, loading up on Marlins gear for the occasion.

Those two are often spotted on the ice at the Panthers’ training facility in Fort Lauderdale and will join their dad and the rest of the families for a skate around at the ballpark on Thursday afternoon.

Rodrigues knows this week is going to be something special.

“It’s a cool experience not just for us, but for everyone’s families who are coming to town for this,” he said. “When you were younger, you always looked forward to watching these. Now, we get to play in one. It will be a great memory for everyone.”