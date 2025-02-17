Makar returns to lineup for Canada against Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- Cale Makar returned to the lineup for Canada in a 5-3 win against Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden on Monday.

The defenseman had four shots on goal and four blocked shots while playing a Canada-best 23:57. Canada next will play the United States in the championship game on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"I feel great," Makar said. "I felt really good today."

Makar would not go into details of what he was dealing with the past few days, but did say, "it was really unfortunate."

"I did everything I possibly could to play in that game [3-1 loss to the U.S. on Saturday], and hopefully, obviously, we get another crack at them now, so it'd be ready for that, but no, [I'm] feeling a lot better now,” he said.

As for being able to play Thursday, Makar said, "Unless something happens in this next few days here, that'd be the plan for sure."

Makar played in Canada's 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden on Feb. 12 in the tournament opener for each team but did not skate the following two days because of what was classified as "an illness." He took part in the morning skate Saturday, but did not play that night against the United States at Bell Centre in Montreal.

After skating in an optional practice Sunday, the 26-year-old said he'd been improving.

He said he started feeling better Sunday night.

“Just feeling last night into this morning, feeling really good," he said. "Just making sure the body was ready to go. And yeah, felt good today.”

Makar said it was difficult to sit out such a highly emotional game against the U.S.

“Yeah, I mean, you dream of that as a kid playing in Canada against the U.S., so a hard one," Makar said. "But at the same time, was hoping that we get another crack at them, and I'd be ready for it."