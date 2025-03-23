McLeod has goal, 3 assists for Sabres in win against Jets

Ehlers brought Winnipeg back within one goal, skating up the left side and beating Reimer with a slap shot from the top of the left circle to make it 4-3 at 16:32.

"Power play, short-handed, face-off, and then a line rush -- so we made some mistakes in some of those situations,” Arniel said. “You watch those games, they happen, when you get all those chances we had, all of a sudden it goes the other way and it’s in the net. Haven't had one of those in a while, where we dominate like that and not come out on the wrong end of it. Their goaltender played really, really well."

Reimer made a windmill glove save from his backside on Niederreiter’s shot from the left circle to keep the Sabres in front at 17:03, then McLeod scored an empty-net goal for the 5-3 final at 19:13.

“Well, we're paid to entertain, so I thought it would look a little better if I was on my backside,” Reimer joked. “No, I mean, there's I think a little contact or something. I went down and then I was just kind of scrambling. They had a couple of opportunities to shoot the puck, so I didn't feel like I could get up. And so I just kind of swung around, so at least I was covering most of the net, and then I was able just to see the puck and catch it.”

NOTES: Greenway, a forward, left the game after he blocked a Miller shot with his foot early in the first period. “I have no idea, probably our docs will look at him tomorrow,” Ruff said of Greenway’s status. “I'm hoping not bad.” … Peterka extended his goal streak to three games. He has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in his past 12 games. … McLeod recorded his first career four-point game and became the fifth Sabres player to achieve the feat this season (Dahlin twice, Thompson, Peterka and Jason Zucker). … Winnipeg failed to record a point for the first time in its past nine home games dating to Jan. 24 (7-1-1) . … Niederreiter scored for the first time in 16 games. … Bernard-Docker had the primary assist on each of Buffalo’s first two goals. It is the first multiassist game of his career, and his first points with the Sabres since he was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 7.