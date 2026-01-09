Texier scores 1st hat trick, Canadiens top Panthers for 3rd straight win

Kapanen has goal, 2 assists for Montreal; Bennett gets 2 goals for Florida

Panthers at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Alexandre Texier scored his first NHL hat trick, and the Montreal Canadiens got their third straight win, 6-2 against the Florida Panthers at Bell Centre on Thursday.

It was Texier's second straight three-point game. He had one goal and two assists in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Oliver Kapanen had a goal and two assists, and Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens (25-13-6), who are 8-1-2 in their past 11 games, including a 3-2 overtime win at Florida on Dec. 30. Mike Matheson had two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 24 saves.

Sam Bennett scored twice, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves for the Panthers (22-18-3), who have lost the first two games of a six-game road trip (0-2-0).

Noah Dobson put Montreal up 1-0 at 2:59 of the first period. His slap shot from the point following a face-off win deflected off Florida forward A.J. Greer’s stick and sailed in over Bobrovsky’s left shoulder.

Kapanen's third goal in as many games extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:35. Slafkovsky kicked the puck out from behind the goal line, and Kapanen batted it out of the air from in front after it popped off Bobrovsky's stick.

Bennett cut the deficit to 2-1 at 5:33 of the second period with a snap shot into a wide-open net from the left side after he intercepted Montembeault’s backhand pass from behind the net.

Texier gave the Canadiens a 3-1 lead at 13:41 when he set up on the right edge of the crease to deflect in Alexandre Carrier’s backdoor pass.

Texier made it 4-1 with his second goal at 7:26 of the third period. Panthers defenseman Donovan Sebrango initially blocked Texier's cross-slot pass to Cole Caufield on a 2-on-1, but the puck bounced back to Texier, who lifted it over a sprawling Bobrovsky.

Bennett brought the Panthers to within 4-2 at 11:23 when he drove to the right post to tap in a rebound off a shot from Evan Rodrigues.

Slafkovsky pushed it to 5-2 at 17:59 when he was awarded an empty-net goal after Carter Verhaeghe slashed his stick and broke it as he was driving the net.

Texier batted in a rebound to complete the hat trick at 19:10 for the 6-2 final.

Florida forward Brad Marchand did not play. He left after the second period of a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday and is day to day with an undisclosed injury.

