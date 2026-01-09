2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Tynan Lawrence, who is now a freshman at Boston University, will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old center (6-foot, 185 pounds), who was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, is an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list and a projected first-round selection. Lawrence had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 13 games with Muskegon of the United States Hockey League but decided this month to join Boston University for the second half of the season. He had 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 56 regular-season games and 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 14 USHL playoff games last season, helping Muskegon win its first Clark Cup championship while also earning postseason MVP honors.

Hey hockey fans. What a month!

As the calendar turned a new leaf, so did I as I have enrolled at Boston University for my first semester of college, ending my time in Muskegon. I just recently got to Boston, and although it was a whirlwind of a week, I’m settling in and feeling supported as I work through the first few days of college hockey.

After the holiday break, both myself and the coaching staff at BU thought it would be mutually beneficial to make the jump to the collegiate level and join one of the most highly touted programs in the NCAA.

It was a difficult decision to leave Muskegon, where I won a Clark Cup and was captain, but this felt like the right move, and my family, friends and advisers all supported me through the process. I enjoyed the year and a half that I spent with the Lumberjacks, and can’t thank the coaching staff, my teammates and the fans enough for their continued support and help.