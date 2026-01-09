McDavid runs point streak to 17, Oilers rally to hand Jets 11th loss in row

Has goal, assist; Bouchard breaks tie for Edmonton, which trailed by 2 late in 2nd period

Oilers at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist in extending his point streak to 17 games, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to hand the Winnipeg Jets their 11th straight loss, 4-3 at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

McDavid has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) during his streak, which matches his career high.

He cut the deficit to 3-2 at 19:39 of the second period when he took Leon Draisaitl’s centering pass from his skate to his stick before quickly deking and lifting a shot over Connor Hellebuyck’s pad.

Evan Bouchard scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and had an assist, and Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers (22-16-6), who had lost two of three. Calvin Pickard made 13 saves.

Kyle Connor, Tanner Pearson, and Josh Morrissey scored, and Mark Scheifele had two assists for the Jets (15-22-5), who are 0-7-4 during their losing streak. Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

Connor made it 1-0 for the Jets at 11:11 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the inside edge of the left face-off circle after Scheifele passed to him from behind the net.

Podkolzin tied it 1-1 at 17:02. Kasperi Kapanen drove around the net and sent a drop pass to Podkolzin, who scored from the top of the crease.

Pearson put Winnipeg ahead 2-1 at 18:16. He gathered the puck off a dump-in, changed direction behind the net and slid a shot under Pickard from a sharp angle beyond the right post.

Morrissey then made it 3-1 at 18:56 when his shot from the left circle trickled in with bodies in front.

After McDavid pulled Edmonton within one goal, Hyman tied it 3-3 at 8:19 of the third. He put a wrist shot over the glove from the right circle after Darnell Nurse fed him from the blue line.

Bouchard gave the Oilers a 4-3 lead on the power play at 10:37, scoring with a wrist shot from the high slot.

