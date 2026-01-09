McDavid runs point streak to 17, Oilers rally to hand Jets 11th loss in row

McDavid has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) during his streak, which matches his career high.

He cut the deficit to 3-2 at 19:39 of the second period when he took Leon Draisaitl’s centering pass from his skate to his stick before quickly deking and lifting a shot over Connor Hellebuyck’s pad.

Evan Bouchard scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and had an assist, and Zach Hyman and Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers (22-16-6), who had lost two of three. Calvin Pickard made 13 saves.

Kyle Connor, Tanner Pearson, and Josh Morrissey scored, and Mark Scheifele had two assists for the Jets (15-22-5), who are 0-7-4 during their losing streak. Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

Connor made it 1-0 for the Jets at 11:11 of the first period, scoring with a one-timer from the inside edge of the left face-off circle after Scheifele passed to him from behind the net.

Podkolzin tied it 1-1 at 17:02. Kasperi Kapanen drove around the net and sent a drop pass to Podkolzin, who scored from the top of the crease.

Pearson put Winnipeg ahead 2-1 at 18:16. He gathered the puck off a dump-in, changed direction behind the net and slid a shot under Pickard from a sharp angle beyond the right post.

Morrissey then made it 3-1 at 18:56 when his shot from the left circle trickled in with bodies in front.

After McDavid pulled Edmonton within one goal, Hyman tied it 3-3 at 8:19 of the third. He put a wrist shot over the glove from the right circle after Darnell Nurse fed him from the blue line.

Bouchard gave the Oilers a 4-3 lead on the power play at 10:37, scoring with a wrist shot from the high slot.