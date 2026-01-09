Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche remains choice for Hart as NHL MVP

Entering Thursday, Colorado leads the NHL in wins (31), regulation wins (28), points (69), points percentage (.821), goals for (166), goals against (97) goals for per game (3.95), goals-against per game (2.21) and shots on goal per game (34.5). Their four regulation losses are also the fewest in the NHL.

MacKinnon plays a role in every one of those measurables for success.

He leads the League with 35 goals and his 74 points are one behind McDavid for the League lead. His 1.76 points per game are the most in the League, a tick ahead of McDavid's 1.74 and Celebrini's 1.56, which is fourth.

McDavid has caught up by going on an absolute tear with 39 points, including 17 goals, in a 16-game point streak entering Thursday, but even in that stretch, the Oilers had lost more games in regulation (five) than the Avalanche have all season.

"He's playing extremely well and if he's ramping it up even more, I'm afraid for the opposition (at the Olympics)," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said of McDavid on Dec. 31. "He's just been tenacious, wanting to make something happen every shift. He's hungry to score goals, and every time he has the puck, he's driving the net and if he can't get to the net, he's looking to make the next play. He's a very driven player, very focused, which is the case for him all the time, but is taking it to another level right now with how well he's playing."

MacKinnon has dominated at even strength, leading the League in even strength goals (28) and points (56). His even-strength goal differential is an NHL-best plus-52, on the ice for 74 scored and 22 against.

Celebrini is third in the League with 67 points. He has 20 goals and 49 points at even strength, second behind MacKinnon in both categories. He has a plus-23 even strength goal differential (59-36).

"You saw it right away. What he's been doing is obviously very exciting for this city and this organization and the fans and for us players as well," Sharks defenseman John Klingberg said of Celebrini on Dec. 31. "Ever since day one, I think he has been driving the bus. It is easy to follow him."

McDavid is third behind MacKinnon and Celebrini with 19 even-strength goals and fifth with 41 even strength points. But his goal differential at even strength is plus-2; on the ice for 50 scored and 48 against.

McDavid, though, is first in the NHL with 32 points on the power play. MacKinnon and Celebrini each have 18.

It all adds up to MacKinnon ahead in the Hart Trophy race, but this isn't a landslide anymore with a little less than half the season remaining.

"It's unreal," Makar said after MacKinnon had two goals and three assists in a 5-4 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 9. "He's finding ways to put the puck in the back of the net, going to the right areas, and driving the play too. It's definitely amazing to play with that guy every night."

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, 73 points (10 first-place votes); Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, 59 (3), Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks, 56 (3); Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars, 15; Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning, 9; Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks, 5; Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars, 4; Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets, 4; Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins, 2; David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, 2; Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, 2; Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks, 2; Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, 2; Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders, 1; Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers, 1; Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators, 1; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, 1; Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche, 1