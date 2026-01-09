Stone scores in 6th straight, sparks Golden Knights past Blue Jackets

Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, and Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets (18-18-7), who have lost three straight (0-2-1). Sean Monahan had two assists, and Jet Greaves made 21 saves.

“We grinded and tried to do all the right things but just didn't have enough in the end,” Columbus Dean Evason said.

Jenner gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 8:24 of the first period. Hart was on the ice without his stick after getting entangled during a scrum at the crease, and Jenner tipped in a shot by Zach Werenski.

“We had a really good start and even the first goal, obviously, unfortunate with Carter going down,” Stone said. “I mean, he makes that save 99 times out of 100. The only time he doesn't make it is when he's hurt.”

Hart then left the game and was replaced by Schmid.

“He’s been awesome for us all year, and he's been really good when he comes in and relieves,” Eichel said of Schmid. “It’s really tough to see [Hart] go down. I know how hard he's worked and how much he's put into being back here playing, and you never want to see any of your teammates go down. So, that was really tough to see but tons of credit to [Schmid].”

Johnson extended it to 2-0 at 10:41 with a shot from the low slot for his first goal in 16 games.

“Boone kicked it out to [Monahan],” Johnson said. “He then made a good play there and got it to my wheelhouse and just put it home. So glad it went in.”

Smith cut it to 2-1 at 12:20 on a deflection of a Ben Hutton shot, and scored again to tie it 2-2 at 5:19 of the second period during a delayed penalty.