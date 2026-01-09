European notebook: NHL-affiliated prospects shine at World Juniors

Future NHL stars are developing in Europe this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects outside of North America.

This week, a look at how some of the European-born prospects (in alphabetical order) fared at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, in which Sweden defeated Czechia 4-2 in the gold medal game at Grand Casino Arena on Monday.

Jack Berglund, Farjestad BK (SHL), Sweden

The 19-year-old forward, selected in the second round (No. 51) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, captained Sweden to its first gold at the World Juniors since 2012. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games to share the team-lead with 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Ivar Stenberg.

Berglund has five points (three goals, two assists) in 22 games with Farjestad in the Swedish Hockey League, Sweden's top men's professional league, this season.

Lasse Boelius, Assat (Liiga), Finland

The 18-year-old defenseman, who was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (No. 60) of the 2025 NHL Draft, was third in scoring for Finland, which finished the tournament fourth after losing the bronze-medal game against Canada.

Boelius, who has six points (one goal, five assists) in 30 games with Assat in Liiga, Finland's top men's professional league, had seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games at the WJC, tied for third-most among defensemen.

Vojtech Cihar, HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia), Czechia

The 18-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 59) of the 2025 draft by the Los Angeles Kings, led Czechia and finished fourth in tournament scoring with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in seven games, helping them to an appearance in the gold-medal game and a silver finish.

Cihar, who had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 27 games in Czech Extraliga, Czechia's top men's professional league, was named to the media all-star team and voted as the tournament's most valuable player. He will complete his season with Kelowna in the Western Hockey League.

Alfons Freij, Timra IK (SHL), Sweden

The 19-year-old, chosen by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round (No. 37) of the 2024 draft, led all Swedish defensemen and was tied for third at the position with seven points, all assists, in the tournament.

Freij has two assists in 25 games with Timra in the SHL this season.

Anton Frondell, Djurgardens IF (SHL), Sweden

The 18-year-old, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 3) of the 2025 draft, finished tied for second in World Juniors scoring with five goals in seven games. His eight points tied him for 12th in tournament scoring.

Frondell, who has 10 goals and 15 points in 25 games with Djurgarden this season, was voted to the media all-star team, named top forward of the tournament, and was one of Sweden's top three players as voted on by their coaching staff alongside 2026 draft-eligible forwards Stenberg and Viggo Bjorck.