European notebook: NHL-affiliated prospects shine at World Juniors

Berglund, Harenstam, Cihar among those with strong showing at tournament

euro notebook_010926

© Getty Images

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com International Editorial Manager

Future NHL stars are developing in Europe this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects outside of North America.

This week, a look at how some of the European-born prospects (in alphabetical order) fared at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, in which Sweden defeated Czechia 4-2 in the gold medal game at Grand Casino Arena on Monday.

Jack Berglund, Farjestad BK (SHL), Sweden

The 19-year-old forward, selected in the second round (No. 51) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, captained Sweden to its first gold at the World Juniors since 2012. He had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games to share the team-lead with 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Ivar Stenberg.

Berglund has five points (three goals, two assists) in 22 games with Farjestad in the Swedish Hockey League, Sweden's top men's professional league, this season.

Lasse Boelius, Assat (Liiga), Finland

The 18-year-old defenseman, who was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (No. 60) of the 2025 NHL Draft, was third in scoring for Finland, which finished the tournament fourth after losing the bronze-medal game against Canada.

Boelius, who has six points (one goal, five assists) in 30 games with Assat in Liiga, Finland's top men's professional league, had seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games at the WJC, tied for third-most among defensemen.

Vojtech Cihar, HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia), Czechia

The 18-year-old, selected in the second round (No. 59) of the 2025 draft by the Los Angeles Kings, led Czechia and finished fourth in tournament scoring with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in seven games, helping them to an appearance in the gold-medal game and a silver finish.

Cihar, who had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 27 games in Czech Extraliga, Czechia's top men's professional league, was named to the media all-star team and voted as the tournament's most valuable player. He will complete his season with Kelowna in the Western Hockey League.

Alfons Freij, Timra IK (SHL), Sweden

The 19-year-old, chosen by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round (No. 37) of the 2024 draft, led all Swedish defensemen and was tied for third at the position with seven points, all assists, in the tournament.

Freij has two assists in 25 games with Timra in the SHL this season.

Anton Frondell, Djurgardens IF (SHL), Sweden

The 18-year-old, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 3) of the 2025 draft, finished tied for second in World Juniors scoring with five goals in seven games. His eight points tied him for 12th in tournament scoring.

Frondell, who has 10 goals and 15 points in 25 games with Djurgarden this season, was voted to the media all-star team, named top forward of the tournament, and was one of Sweden's top three players as voted on by their coaching staff alongside 2026 draft-eligible forwards Stenberg and Viggo Bjorck.

Anton Frondell Sweden WJC

Eddie Genborg, Timra IK (SHL), Sweden

The 18-year-old, selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 44) of the 2025 draft, had eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games to help Sweden win gold.

It continues a productive season for Genborg, who has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 26 games with Djurgarden in the SHL this season.

Love Harenstam, Sodertalje SK (HockeyAllsvenskan), Sweden

The 18-year-old, selected by the St. Louis Blues in the sixth round (No. 179) of the 2025 draft, led the tournament in goals-against average (2.43) and save percentage (.911) among goalies to play more than three games at the World Juniors, backstopping Sweden to gold.

Harenstam, who has a 1.90 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 19 games with Sodertalje in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden, was named the top goaltender at the World Juniors, as well as the to the all-star team, as selected by media.

Aron Kiviharju, HIFK (Liiga), Finland

The 19-year-old, selected by the Minnesota Wild in the fourth round (No. 122) of the 2024 draft, had five assists in six games and led the team in average ice time with 23:03, the third-highest at the World Juniors. Kiviharju, who captained Finland, was named one of the team's top three players by its coaching staff.

He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 24 games with HIFK in Liiga this season.

Joona Saarelainen, KalPa (Liiga), Finland

The 19-year-old, selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in in the fifth round (No. 149) the 2024 draft, had four goals and six points in seven games for Finland, after having one assist in the 2025 World Juniors when Finland won silver.

Saarelainen has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 27 games with KalPa in Liiga this season.

Petr Sikora, HC Ocelari Trinec (Czechia), Czechia

The forward, who turned 20 on Jan. 2, finished tied for second in scoring for Czechia with nine points (two goals, seven assists) in seven games, helping Czechia medal for a third consecutive season. He was selected by the Washington Capitals in the sixth round (No. 178) of the 2024 draft.

Sikora, who has six points (two goals, four assists) in 12 games with HC Ocelari Trinec in the Czech Extraliga and two assists in one game with HC Frydek-Mistek in Czechia's second division, was named one of Czechia's top three players as selected by coaches.

Related Content

2026 World Junior Championship: 5 breakout players

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden wins gold medal for 1st time since 2012

European notebook: 2025 NHL Draft prospects off to fast starts

European notebook: NHL prospects on hot streaks

Latest News

Levshunov making his push for Blackhawks

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Unmasked: Mentorship from veteran goalies invaluable for success at position

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche remains choice for Hart as NHL MVP

Hurricanes score 4 straight, defeat Ducks for 3rd win in row

Korpisalo makes 28 saves, Bruins cruise to win against Flames

Sabres top Rangers for 12th win in past 13 games

Saros makes 30 saves, Predators edge Islanders in shootout

McDavid runs point streak to 17, Oilers rally to hand Jets 11th loss in row

Kane gets 500th NHL goal, becomes 5th U.S.-born player to reach milestone

Texier scores 1st hat trick, Canadiens top Panthers for 3rd straight win

Malkin scores in return, Penguins defeat Devils for 6th straight win

Stamkos honored for 600th NHL goal, sons skate out on ice with him

Cowan's OT goal caps Maple Leafs comeback against Flyers

Kane reaches 500 NHL goals in Red Wings win against Canucks

Laughton receives warm ovation from Flyers fans in return

NHL Status Report: Marchand day to day, out for Panthers against Canadiens

Callahan surprises young Rangers fan at Rockefeller Center ice rink