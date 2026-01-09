MacKinnon gets 4 points, Avalanche score 8 against Senators in win

Shane Pinto and Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators (20-18-5), who have lost three straight and five of their past seven (2-5-0).

“A tough game. At 3-1, I thought we scored a goal to get it 3-2, thought it gave us a lot of life. I liked our game then,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “Colorado is a good team. Got away from us in about six minutes, and that's kind of the night.”

Leevi Merilainen allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Mads Sogaard at 2:35 of the second period. Sogaard then allowed five goals on 16 shots in his season debut before Merilainen was put back in the game to start the third period. Merilainen made an additional six saves.

Manson gave Colorado a 1-0 lead with a one-legged wrist shot from above the left circle that found its way through traffic before going under the leg of Merilainen at 10:11 of the first period.

“It was fun. I don't think he's ever seen that before,” Manson said of his father, former NHL defenseman Dave Manson, who was in attendance. “He’s seen me fight. He's maybe seen me score, but I don't think he's ever seen [that]. Well, actually, nobody's ever seen that before out of me in the NHL, so it was the first for everybody, including myself.”

MacKinnon extended it to 2-0 at 17:14 when he coasted backward to the top of the left circle and fired a wrist shot that went past Merilainen's blocker.