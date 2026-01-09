Saros makes 30 saves, Predators edge Islanders in shootout

NASHVILLE -- Juuse Saros made 30 saves before stopping all three shootout attempts for the Nashville Predators, who defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
Saros extended the game into a shootout by making a left pad save with 20 seconds remaining in overtime on Matthew Schaefer, who had skated in all alone.
“Yeah, it was a great two points,” Saros said. “We knew it was not going to be an easy game against them, so I think we stuck with it and everybody competed hard. ... We wanted to win the game. It was so tight. So, yeah, we just tried to do our best. And Pekka [Rinne] was here tonight, so as always, you want to show up for him, too. I feel like he's a lucky charm, so he’s got to come more often.”
Ryan O'Reilly scored in regulation, and Filip Forsberg had the deciding goal in the shootout for the Predators (20-19-4), who were beginning a four-game homestand following a seven-game road trip (4-3-0).
“It was a big win for us, a gutsy win,” O’Reilly said. “Yeah, coming off the road, the energy was kind of low after a tough, long trip, but we found a way to get it done. I thought everyone played hard tonight. Juuse was unbelievable. He made some huge stops for us. Obviously, in the shootout, he shuts the door like that. That was amazing. But yeah, guys stuck with it. The guys worked tonight. It was a big win.”
Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders (24-15-5), who were coming off a 9-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. David Rittich made 26 saves.
“It was a hard-fought game,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “I mean, I thought both teams played well. We had our chances to win the game, especially in overtime. We had a few good looks, and unfortunately, we just couldn't get the job done.”
Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 12:14 of the second period. Scott Mayfield circled around the net before sending out front a centering pass that found Holmstrom, who shot into an open net from near the right post.
“It was a solid road game,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “I mean, we played good at times and we had plenty of looks. It was a tight game that ends up going 65 minutes in a 1-1 game. Obviously, there are some spots we could be better in, a couple of turnovers at times, but overall, tight hockey game, and we come up short in the shootout. ... So, let's take it for what it is, take the point and be better in a couple of days.”
O'Reilly scored a short-handed goal to tie the game 1-1 at 19:19 of the second. Skating in as the trailer on a rush, his one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Cole Smith was stopped by Rittich, but the puck trickled under his pads and over the goal line.
“It was going to be a mucky game,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “They're a really stingy defensive team. We came off a tough trip and we got in late yesterday, so it felt like a road game for a lot of our group. We wanted to have that road mentality where we're simple, direct, and hard. And I thought in the first period we were a little bit loose with the puck, and I thought after that we took the game over. I thought we played a good hockey game all the way through, and Juuse made some unbelievable saves in overtime and the shootout.”
NOTES: Islanders forward Mathew Barzal had the secondary assist on Holmstrom's goal to extend his point streak to three games (one goal, five assists). ... O'Reilly's short-handed goal was his second this season.