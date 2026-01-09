Saros makes 30 saves, Predators edge Islanders in shootout

Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders (24-15-5), who were coming off a 9-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. David Rittich made 26 saves.

“It was a hard-fought game,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “I mean, I thought both teams played well. We had our chances to win the game, especially in overtime. We had a few good looks, and unfortunately, we just couldn't get the job done.”

Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 12:14 of the second period. Scott Mayfield circled around the net before sending out front a centering pass that found Holmstrom, who shot into an open net from near the right post.

“It was a solid road game,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “I mean, we played good at times and we had plenty of looks. It was a tight game that ends up going 65 minutes in a 1-1 game. Obviously, there are some spots we could be better in, a couple of turnovers at times, but overall, tight hockey game, and we come up short in the shootout. ... So, let's take it for what it is, take the point and be better in a couple of days.”

O'Reilly scored a short-handed goal to tie the game 1-1 at 19:19 of the second. Skating in as the trailer on a rush, his one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Cole Smith was stopped by Rittich, but the puck trickled under his pads and over the goal line.

“It was going to be a mucky game,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “They're a really stingy defensive team. We came off a tough trip and we got in late yesterday, so it felt like a road game for a lot of our group. We wanted to have that road mentality where we're simple, direct, and hard. And I thought in the first period we were a little bit loose with the puck, and I thought after that we took the game over. I thought we played a good hockey game all the way through, and Juuse made some unbelievable saves in overtime and the shootout.”

NOTES: Islanders forward Mathew Barzal had the secondary assist on Holmstrom's goal to extend his point streak to three games (one goal, five assists). ... O'Reilly's short-handed goal was his second this season.